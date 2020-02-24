World Asia 24 Feb 2020 South Korea sees a s ...
World, Asia

South Korea sees a surge in COVID-19 with 161 new cases

AFP
Published Feb 24, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday raised the country's virus alert to the highest “red” level
Workers wearing protective gears arrive to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a market in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. AP Photo
 Workers wearing protective gears arrive to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a market in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. AP Photo

Seoul: South Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases Monday, taking the nationwide total to 763 and making it the world's largest total outside China.

The country has seen a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases -- adding more than 700 cases in less than a week -- since a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu.

 

Most of the country's cases are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, including 129 of Monday's confirmations, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Two more people had died, it added -- both of them connected to a second cluster around a hospital in Cheongdo -- taking the toll to seven.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday raised the country's virus alert to the highest “red” level, in a bid to strengthen the government response to the spiralling outbreak.

The government has extended kindergarten and school holidays by one week nationwide and plans to enforce tighter two-week monitoring of arrivals from China.

The outbreak has forced South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics to suspend operations at its smartphone plant in Gumi, 200 kilometres (125 miles) southeast of Seoul, after one of its employees was infected at the weekend.
The Gumi plant manufactures high-end products for the domestic market, including Samsung's latest Galaxy S20 and luxury Galaxy Z Flip models.

Causing concern

The Shincheonji cluster began with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 and attended at least four services in Daegu -- South Korea's fourth-biggest city, with a population of 2.5 million -- before being diagnosed.
Daegu mayor Kwon Young-jin said 85 percent of the city's 292 cases were linked to Shincheonji.

Authorities say some 9,300 Shincheonji members in Daegu have either been quarantined or have been asked to stay at home, but hundreds have still yet to be reached.

Shincheonji, often accused of being a cult, claims its founder has donned the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on judgement day.

But with more church members than available places in heaven, they are said to have to compete for slots and pursue converts.

In a video statement read out by its spokesman on Sunday, Shincheonji apologised for “causing concern”, but insisted it was cooperating with health authorities for the “early cessation” of the situation.

The spokesman rejected public criticism blaming his church over the spike in the number of infections, noting the virus had broken out in China.

“Please be aware that the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and its members are the biggest victims of the COVID-19,” he said.

...
Tags: seoul, south korea covid-19, coronavirus outbreak


Related Stories

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, South Korea raises alert level to the 'highest'
South Korea takes a giant step towards containing virus after first Covid-19 death

Latest From World

People who have recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus infection leave a hospital by bus in Wuhan in Chinas central Hubei province. AFP Photo

China eases quarantine measures, non-residents allowed to leave Wuhan

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shakes hand with successor Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, Malaysia. AP Photo

Malaysia in political turmoil after Anwar denounces bid to bring down government

File Photo of Julian Assange

Britain set to hear Washington's case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder

A rapid spike in infections prompted authorities in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions to close schools, businesses and restaurants and to cancel sporting events and Masses. AP Photo

COVID-19 cases cross 100 as towns put on lockdown in Italy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Malaysia in political turmoil after Anwar denounces bid to bring down government

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shakes hand with successor Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, Malaysia. AP Photo

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, South Korea raises alert level to the 'highest'

People in traditional Korean hanbok dresses wear face masks as they visit Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on Sunday. AFP Photo

Cruise ship's quarantine questioned as Japanese woman tests positive for COVID-19

Restaurant workers wear protective clothing as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as they prepare food to sell on the street outside their restaurant. AFP Photo

COVID-19 cases soar in South Korea as more die in Iran

Irans health ministry today reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of coronavirus in the Islamic republic. AFP Photo

Covid-19: New infections in China decline

COVID-19 patients recuperate in a temporary hospital converted from an exhibition center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The hospital, one of the dozen of its kind built in Wuhan, hosts COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.chinatopix via AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham