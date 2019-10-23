World Asia 23 Oct 2019 China plans to repla ...
World, Asia

China plans to replace Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam after months of unrest: report

AFP
Published Oct 23, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 11:01 am IST
The pro-Beijing leader has faced sustained criticism from protesters in the semi-autonomous city.
A leaked audio recording emerged in September of Lam saying she would quit if she had a choice -- although she later said she had not contemplated standing down. (Photo: File)
 A leaked audio recording emerged in September of Lam saying she would quit if she had a choice -- although she later said she had not contemplated standing down. (Photo: File)

Beijing: Beijing is drawing up a plan to remove Hong Kong's beleaguered chief executive Carrie Lam, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, after nearly five months of pro-democracy unrest.

The pro-Beijing leader has faced sustained criticism from protesters in the semi-autonomous city.

 

So far the central government in Beijing has given its support to her and the Hong Kong police, calling the demonstrators "rioters" and condemning the violence.

But according to the FT report, which quoted unnamed figures briefed on the deliberations, the Chinese government is drawing up a plan to replace her with an interim chief executive.

However, sources told the newspaper that the plan would be dependent on the situation in the city first stabilising so that Beijing is not seen as giving in to violence. Lam's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Hong Kong has now been battered by 20 weeks of protests and with no political solution in sight, clashes have intensified each month.

Earlier this month, Lam -- who has refused to grant any major concessions to protesters -- invoked a colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks, setting off a new wave of protests and vandalism that shut down much of the city's transport network.

If President Xi Jinping decided to go ahead with the plan to remove Lam, the report said her replacement would be installed by March.

Leading candidates being considered to replace Lam reportedly include Norman Chan, former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Henry Tang, who has also served as the territory's financial secretary and chief secretary for administration.

A leaked audio recording emerged in September of Lam saying she would quit if she had a choice -- although she later said she had not contemplated standing down.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: china, hong kong, hong kong protests, carrie lam
Location: China, Peking


Latest From World

The briefing slides said a lack of documentation about how systems would behave in the crash scenario, including the activation of a 'stick shaker' that warned pilots of a dangerous loss of lift, also contributed. (Representational)

Lion Air families told 737 MAX design flaws linked to deadly crash

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday. (Photo: Representational)

39 dead bodies found in truck container: UK police

Aside from a small bicycle-shaped pin worn above her heart, Briskman rarely mentions

Cyclist who lost her job for flipping off Trump is now running for office



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Several journalists injured after police raid press club in Muzaffarabad in PoK

Visuals from outside the press club showed police firing tear gas shells and lathi-charging the journalists as well as breaking their recording equipment. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 2 dead, 80 injured after police lathi-charge protesters in PoK's Muzaffarabad

October 22 is marked as the

Malaysian PM stands by Kashmir comments despite India palm oil boycott

India's top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir said at the UN General Assembly last month that India had 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir. (Photo: File)

4 dead in firing at protest over Hindu man's post in Bangladesh

Thousands protested against police across Bangladesh on Monday, a day after at least four people died when officers fired on a crowd in one of the country's deadliest religious riots to date. (Photo: AFP)

Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn strips his consort of royal titles for disloyalty

Sineenatra had her title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani withdrawn, along with other royal and military titles and decorations. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham