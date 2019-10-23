World Asia 23 Oct 2019 After months of prot ...
World, Asia

After months of protests, Hong Kong formally withdraws extradition bill

AP
Published Oct 23, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
The security chief on Wednesday announced the bill's withdrawal in the city's legislature.
The proposal stoked widespread fears residents would be put at risk of being sent into mainland China's Communist Party-controlled judicial system, and Lam was forced to drop the bill in the face of fierce opposition. (Photo: File | AP)
 The proposal stoked widespread fears residents would be put at risk of being sent into mainland China's Communist Party-controlled judicial system, and Lam was forced to drop the bill in the face of fierce opposition. (Photo: File | AP)

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, meeting one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters but unlikely to end months of often violent unrest.

The rallying cry of the protesters, who have trashed public buildings in the Chinese-ruled city and thrown petrol bombs at police, has been "five demands, not one less", including universal suffrage.

 

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had proposed the amendments to resolve a case involving a man wanted for murder in Taiwan who could not be sent to the self-ruled island because there was no extradition agreement in place.

But the proposal stoked widespread fears residents of Hong Kong, which maintains its own independent courts, would be put at risk of being sent into mainland China's Communist Party-controlled judicial system.

Scrapping the bill meets one of the protesters' five key demands, but activists have vowed not to yield until the government fulfills all of them. They also include an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality during the protests, the unconditional release of those detained, not labeling the protests as riots, and direct elections for the city's leader.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hong kong protests, extradition bill, carrie lam
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong, Victoria


Latest From World

The briefing slides said a lack of documentation about how systems would behave in the crash scenario, including the activation of a 'stick shaker' that warned pilots of a dangerous loss of lift, also contributed. (Representational)

Lion Air families told 737 MAX design flaws linked to deadly crash

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday. (Photo: Representational)

39 dead bodies found in truck container: UK police

Aside from a small bicycle-shaped pin worn above her heart, Briskman rarely mentions

Cyclist who lost her job for flipping off Trump is now running for office



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China plans to replace Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam after months of unrest: report

A leaked audio recording emerged in September of Lam saying she would quit if she had a choice -- although she later said she had not contemplated standing down. (Photo: File)

Several journalists injured after police raid press club in Muzaffarabad in PoK

Visuals from outside the press club showed police firing tear gas shells and lathi-charging the journalists as well as breaking their recording equipment. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 2 dead, 80 injured after police lathi-charge protesters in PoK's Muzaffarabad

October 22 is marked as the

Malaysian PM stands by Kashmir comments despite India palm oil boycott

India's top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir said at the UN General Assembly last month that India had 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir. (Photo: File)

4 dead in firing at protest over Hindu man's post in Bangladesh

Thousands protested against police across Bangladesh on Monday, a day after at least four people died when officers fired on a crowd in one of the country's deadliest religious riots to date. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham