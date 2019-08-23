World Asia 23 Aug 2019 Sri Lanka desists fr ...
World, Asia

Sri Lanka desists from speaking on Kashmir, Pak envoy apprises Sirisena

ANI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 8:10 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 8:13 am IST
However, four out of five permanent members in the United Nations did not support Pakistan contentions over India's decision.
Pakistan High Commissioner Major Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan High Commissioner Major Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Pakistan High Commissioner Major Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region.

A statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here said Hashmat, during a meeting with the Sri Lankan President on Wednesday, briefed Sirisena about India's so-called "illegal and unilateral actions seeking to alter the disputed status" of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 and Article 35 (A) that accorded special status to region.

 

The Pakistan envoy also informed Sirisena that these steps were in "contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law."

However, after giving a patient hearing to the views of Pakistan envoy, Sirisena refrained from making any comments on the issues pertaining to India and Pakistan.

Instead, he stated that both India and Pakistan have excellent friendly relations with Sri Lanka and the country's interest is to see the growth of regional cooperation and friendship.

Pakistan's move to call on Sri Lanka to intervene in the strictly "internal" matter of India comes as a part of its rhetoric, wherein the country has been endlessly trying to involve the international community in the wake of New Delhi's historic decision to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions have simmered between India and Pakistan following the BJP-led Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, the Indian Parliament also passed a 'Reorganisation' bill that divided the region into Jammu and Kashmir -- with a legislature and Ladakh-without a legislature.

Rattled by India's move, Pakistan, last week, sent its Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to China to seek its help at the United Nations Security Council, urging it to call an emergency meeting on the issue. However, four out of five permanent members in the United Nations did not support Pakistan contentions over India's decision.

India, time and again, has also stated that Jammu and Kashmir is "entirely an internal matter" of the country and all steps were taken keeping in mind the bright future of people of the region.

...
Tags: sri lanka, maithripala sirisena, jammu and kashmir, article 370, pakistan
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Latest From World

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said wildfires in the Amazon were an 'international crisis' and called on this weekend's G7 to address the issue. (Photo: File)

'International crisis': French President on Amazon wildfires

Russia and the US traded accusations at the United Nations Thursday of risking a new arms race as China said it would play no part in any new missile deal. (Photo: AFP)

'We will not stand idle': US, Russia trade barbs at UN over 'new arms race'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron's gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Boris Johnson puts his feet up at palace during Brexit talks, Macron amused

Trump on Tuesday said that he was willing to either mediate or do something to resolve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Trump ready to assist India, Pak over Kashmir if asked by both: US official



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Latest iPhone 11 leak details Apple’s powerful secret

Apple has faster charging solutions; but sell as an optional extra.
 

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

Kodela Sivaprasad was the Speaker during the Telugu Desam Party's tenure. (Photo: FIle0
 

Exclusive Apple leak confirms every last iPhone 11 detail

No less than eleven new features that Apple had hoped to keep under wraps have been revealed.
 

Check out the humanoid Russia sent aboard the Soyuz

Fyodor will only stay on the ISS for two weeks to undergo some tests. (Photo: Roscosmos)
 

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

Yamaha XSR250 would be part of Yamaha’s XSR Heritage lineup consisting of XSR155 and XSR900.
 

New Bose Portable Home speaker to take on Amazon, Google

It promises improved 360-degree sound, deeper bass, and up to 12 hours of battery life.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

'All the forces': China's global social media push over Hong Kong protests

The Hong Kong demonstrations began almost three months ago as a protest against a new extradition law and have since snowballed into a broader movement to defend the city-state's civil liberties in the face of what is perceived to be tightening mainland control. (Photo: AP)

Death toll mounts to 81 in Kabul wedding blast

The death toll in Kabul terror attack, which targetted a wedding ceremony, rose to 81, Wahid Mayar, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Public Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Japan bullet train runs at 280 km/hr with one of its doors open

The Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No 46 train screeched to an emergency stop in a tunnel shortly after leaving Sendai station in northeastern Japan when the conductor saw a warning light that the door of the ninth carriage was open, East Japan Railway said. (Representational Image)

Court extends 14-day physical remand of Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The duo was produced in court amid strict security where Judge Naeem Arshad heard NAB's request for a 15-day extension in their physical remand, Express Tribune reported. (Photo: ANI)

Fifth India-Nepal Joint Commission meet concludes, MoU signed on food safety

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali co-chaired the meeting, along with their respective delegations on Wednesday. (Photo: S Jaishankar/ twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham