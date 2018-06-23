Pervez Musharraf resigns as presidency of All Pakistan Muslim League

Islamabad: Ex-Pakistan military ruler Pervez Musharraf on Friday sent his resignation to Election Commission from the presidency of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

The Election Commission has issued directives to remove Mr Musharraf’s name from party presidency. Mr Musharraf’s lifetime disqualification by Peshawar High Court caused a hindrance in the way of party registration.

APML spokesperson confirmed the resignation of Mr Musharraf and said that the decision was taken during a party meeting held on June 18. Dr Mohammed Amjad has been appointed as the interim head to look after the affairs of the party till the restoration of Pervez Musharraf. On June 13, the Supreme Court had summoned Musharraf back to Pakistan.