LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Asia 23 May 2019 Six dead in Indonesi ...
World, Asia

Six dead in Indonesia President election violence

AFP
Published May 23, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Cops clash with protesters opposed to Widodo re-election.
Indonesian riot police officers fire a tear gas launcher to disperse supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. –AP
 Indonesian riot police officers fire a tear gas launcher to disperse supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. –AP

Jakarta: At least six people were killed as Indonesia’s capital erupted in violence on Wednesday when police clashed with protesters opposed to the re-election of President Joko Widodo.

Dozens were arrested and parts of Jakarta were littered with debris and burned-out cars, as the violence triggered security advisories from the US and Australian embassies.

 

Authorities also restricted access to some social media in a bid to stop rumours and fake news from spreading online.

National police chief Tito Karnavian said six people had died, but denied authorities had fired live rounds on protesters, and called for calm.

“Some had gunshot wounds, some had blunt force wounds but we still need to clarify this,” he told reporters.

Jakarta’s governor Anies Baswedan said earlier that about 200 had been injured.

The violence came after Indonesia's election commission on Tuesday confirmed Widodo had beaten retired military general Prabowo Subianto for the presidency in a poll held on April 17.

Subianto has said he would challenge the results in court – as he did, unsuccessfully, against Widodo in 2014 – but also warned his claims of widespread cheating could spark street protests.

That was borne out early Wednesday as protesters set market stalls and cars on fire while hurling fireworks and rocks at security personnel clad in riot gear and holding shields, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

Authorities blamed the violence on paid ‘provocateurs,’ citing money-filled envelopes found on some of nearly 70 demonstrators who had been arrested. The early morning clashes started after several thousand Subianto supporters rallied peacefully near the election supervisory agency’s office in the heart of the capital on Tuesday.

Later, roads were blocked off in parts of the sprawling metropolis – with some shopping malls, businesses and schools also closed as small groups of protesters engaged in skirmishes with police.

“I open myself to anyone to work together to build and develop this nation, but I won’t tolerate anyone who tries to disrupt public security, the democratic process or the unity of our... country,” Widodo said at a press briefing, flanked by his chief security ministry and the head of the military

Subianto repeated calls for supporters to avoid violence. “We support people's constitutional rights (to protest) as long as they are civilised, peaceful and non-violent,” he told reporters.

By Wednesday afternoon, a crowd of several thousand demonstrators had flowed into the city’s business and commercial heart for a rally.

Election officials and analysts have discounted Subianto’s claims, but many supporters appeared convinced of rampant cheating in the world’s third-biggest democracy.

“We came here to demand justice because there was fraud in this presidential election,” protester Mato told AFP.

“We don't want chaos, but that depends on the police,” he added.    

...
Tags: joko widodo, protesters, violence


Latest From World

Binyavanga Wainaina

LGBT activist-author dies

Arabic author Jokha Alharthi poses after winning the Man Booker International Prize for the book ‘Celestial Bodies’ in London. –AFP

Omani writer wins Man Booker lit prize

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo: AP)

It’s Abe Shinzo, not Shinzo Abe

A Pakistan Air Force jet. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan gets JF-17 2.0 from China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
 

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)
 

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

Allen Henderson took the test on a whim, because the company had a special offer on its prices and, he says, because “I thought, well, that would be interesting.” (Photo: AP)
 

‘I am so proud of her’: Ellen Degeneres on Dutee Chand coming out

The ace sprinter openly declared her love and relationship with her girlfriend and she found out no difficulty in carrying out it in future. (Photo: File)
 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
 

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

The Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 while the Redmi Note 7S’ pricing begins at Rs 10,999.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Afghanistan, terrorism top Sushma Swaraj's speech at SCO meet

‘India stands committed to any process, which can help Afghanistan emerge as a united, peaceful, secure, stable, inclusive and economically vibrant nation, with guaranteed gender and human rights,’ Foreign Minister Sushma Swarag at the event. (Photo: ANI)

China's big three airlines seek 737 MAX payouts from Boeing: reports

On March 11, China became the first country to order its airlines to ground the 737 MAX as a result of the two tragedies. (Photo:AP)

Pakistan gets JF-17 2.0 from China

A Pakistan Air Force jet. (Photo: AP)

It’s Abe Shinzo, not Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo: AP)

North Korea calls Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over Kim criticism

Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to 'dictators and tyrants' like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham