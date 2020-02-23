World Asia 23 Feb 2020 With COVID-19 cases ...
World, Asia

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, South Korea raises alert level to the 'highest'

AFP
Published Feb 23, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
The national toll of 556 cases is now the highest outside China
People in traditional Korean hanbok dresses wear face masks as they visit Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on Sunday. AFP Photo
 People in traditional Korean hanbok dresses wear face masks as they visit Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on Sunday. AFP Photo

Seoul: South Korea is raising its alert level on the new coronavirus to the "highest", President Moon Jae-in said Sunday, in the face of a sudden spike in the number of infections.

"The COVID-19 incident faces a grave turning point. The next few days will be crucial," Moon said following a government meeting on the virus.

 

"The government will raise the alert level to the highest level according to experts' recommendations," he added.

South Korea has seen a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days after a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu last week.

The national toll of 556 cases is now the highest outside China, apart from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

 Italy and Iran took drastic containment steps as worldwide fears over the epidemic spiralled.

The contagion's spread prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn that Africa's unprepared health systems left the continent vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease, which spilled out of China and has infected more than 77,000 people in more than 25 countries.

Already one of the worst-hit nations outside China, South Korea reported 123 new cases Sunday, taking its total to 556.

Its death toll rose to four with two additional fatalities reported, a day after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said South Korea faced a “grave” situation.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu -- considered by many a cult -- has emerged as a hotbed of contagion, with hundreds of members infected.

Chung called on Koreans to avoid large gatherings, including religious services.

...
Tags: covid-19, south korea covid-19, coronavirus (covid-19), virus alert


Related Stories

Deaths due to COVID-19 on the rise outside China

Latest From World

Paramedics treat an injured Palestinian at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 23, 2020, after being wounded while reportedly trying to rescue bodies of people killed during a confrontation along the border with Israel. AFP Photo

Israeli forces gun down Palestinian near Gaza fence, Army says

A man carries a wounded boy to an ambulance after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale town in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran. AP Photo

Earthquarke strikes northwestern Iran, kills 8 in neighbouring Turkey

File Photo

Sri Lanka to officially announce Colombo's withdrawal from UN resolution

In the photo taken of Jan 31, medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow in Russia. AP Photo

US claims Russia-linked disinformation campaign fuelling alarm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Cruise ship's quarantine questioned as Japanese woman tests positive for COVID-19

Restaurant workers wear protective clothing as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as they prepare food to sell on the street outside their restaurant. AFP Photo

COVID-19 cases soar in South Korea as more die in Iran

Irans health ministry today reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of coronavirus in the Islamic republic. AFP Photo

Covid-19: New infections in China decline

COVID-19 patients recuperate in a temporary hospital converted from an exhibition center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The hospital, one of the dozen of its kind built in Wuhan, hosts COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.chinatopix via AP photo

Diamond Princess crew's families fear for kin as Philippines delays evacuation

Relatives of Filipino crew members stranded on board the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship, walk outside a building after meeting with a local employment agency for seafarers in Manila. AFP Photo

China virus fear spreads faster than tsunami, triggers stress and rumours

A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle to pass the Chinatown's main entrance gate in Incheon, South Korea. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham