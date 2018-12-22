search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

'Untrue': China denies report of secret military project in Pak trade corridor

PTI
Published Dec 22, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 10:25 am IST
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the Belt and Road Initiative is purely an economic project with peaceful intent.
'According to our information the relevant report is not true,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing when asked about the report. (Representational Image | AP)
 'According to our information the relevant report is not true,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing when asked about the report. (Representational Image | AP)

Beijing: China on Friday dismissed as untrue a US media report that alleged that it has hatched a secret plan to build fighter jets and other military hardware in Pakistan as part of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

 

The Islamabad datelined report in the New York Times said Pakistani Air Force and Chinese officials were putting the final touches to the secret proposal.

"Chinese officials have repeatedly said the Belt and Road is purely an economic project with peaceful intent. But with its plan for Pakistan, China is for the first time explicitly tying a Belt and Road proposal to its military ambitions - and confirming the concerns of a host of nations who suspect the infrastructure initiative is really about helping China project armed might," the report said.

"According to our information the relevant report is not true," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, told a media briefing when asked about the report, which coincided with the eighth Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting of the CPEC during which both sides signed an agreement to expand industrial cooperation in diverse fields and attract investment in special economic zones.

Hua said the CPEC is an important framework for cooperation bearing the long-term interests in mind.

All-weather friends and close allies, China and Pakistan have been jointly building the J-17 Thunder, a single seater multi-role combat aircraft. Pakistan has been eyeing a number of new advanced Chinese jets including the stealth fighter.

...
Tags: china, pakistan, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec) project, xi jinping, belt and road initiative (bri)
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple changes how it reports US national security requests

In its first-half 2018 transparency report on government data requests to its website, Apple separated out National Security Letters and requests under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA. Apple had combined numbers for the two items since it began reporting them in 2014.
 

Calorie-labelling makes people rethink food choices, says study

The study, published in journal 'PLOS ONE', is the first of its kind to examine how your brain makes food choices when calorie information is presented. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

At least 4 civilians killed in Herat explosion

Four civilians have been killed, while three others injured in a blast. (Photo: Representational image)

Kim Jong Un shoots dead Donald Trump in South Korea art satire

Behind the North Korean leader glows a neon slogan saying 'The show must go on!' (Photo: AFP)

Won’t let US see missile at heart of nuclear dispute, says Russia

Washington has threatened to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), alleging that the new Russian missile, the Novator 9M729 (called SSC-8 by NATO), violates the pact, which bans either side from stationing short and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe. (Photo: File)

British Airways to resume flights to Pakistan after a decade

'We only fly somewhere when we know it's safe to do so,' Robert Williams, BA's head of sales for Asia. (Photo: AP)

China will 'never seek hegemony,' Xi says in reform speech
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham