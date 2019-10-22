World Asia 22 Oct 2019 Thai king Maha Vajir ...
World, Asia

Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn strips his consort of royal titles for disloyalty

AFP
Published Oct 22, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2019, 8:37 am IST
The royal command made public Monday, came just three months after he granted Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi consort title.
Sineenatra had her title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani withdrawn, along with other royal and military titles and decorations. (Photo: AP)
 Sineenatra had her title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani withdrawn, along with other royal and military titles and decorations. (Photo: AP)

Bangkok: Thailand’s king has stripped his royal consort of her titles and military ranks for disloyalty, accusing her of seeking to undermine the position of his official wife, the country’s queen, for her own benefit.

The royal command by 67-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn, made public Monday, came just three months after he granted 34-year-old Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi the consort title, reviving an old palace tradition of taking a junior wife.

 

Sineenatra had her title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani withdrawn, along with other royal and military titles and decorations.

In May, the king named longtime companion Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya his queen when they were married a few days before his formal coronation. Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne after the 2016 death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years.

Monday’s command condemned Sineenatra in harsh terms, concluding that her actions “are considered dishonorable, lacking gratitude, unappreciative of royal kindness, and driving a rift among the royal servants, making misunderstanding among the people, and undermining the nation and the monarchy.”

Both the 41-year-old Suthida and Sineenatra have served as senior officers in palace security units. Suthida was previously a flight attendant with Thai Airways, while Sineenatra was an army nurse.

Vajiralongkorn has seven children by three previous marriages, all of which ended in divorce.

The royal command went into unusual detail in explaining why the action was taken against Sineenatra.

It accused her of misbehaving by actively seeking to block Suthida’s appointment as queen in order to take the position herself, and said that when she failed to block her rival, her “ambitions and aspirations” led her to continue to seek ways to promote herself.

The statement said the king tried to alleviate the problem and take pressure off the monarchy by appointing Sineenatra his official royal consort.

However, it said, “She wasn’t satisfied with the royally bestowed position and still did everything to be equal to the queen.”

Further describing her alleged transgressions, it said she took advantage of her position by falsely claiming royal prerogatives to order people around, “making people misunderstand her position to gain profit and popularity for herself” in a manner she hoped would lead to the king giving her a position equal to that of the queen.

 “She wasn’t satisfied with the royally bestowed position and still did everything to be equal to the queen,” the statement said.

Sineenatra’s most recent whereabouts have not been publicized, leading to rumors that she had fallen from grace. She had previously appeared openly in palace-issued media.

Just two months ago, a palace website released scores of photos of her and the king, some in formal settings and others in markedly casual poses, such as taking part in flying, shooting and skydiving. Others showed her and the king holding hands, unusually intimate photos for members of the royal family.

The last time a Thai monarch had an official consort was during the reign of King Vajiravudh, who died in 1925. But consorts were more common in the 19th century, when they often received their appointments as a way of cementing alliances with regional power brokers when the kingdom was still known as Siam.

During his decades as crown prince, Vajiralongkorn’s personal life was often the subject of hushed gossip, and he was once described by his mother, then the queen, as “a bit of a Don Juan.” But public discussion of such matters is hampered by Thailand’s harsh lese majeste law, which mandates prison terms of up to 15 years for those found guilty of insulting members of the royal family.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maha vajiralongkorn, sineenatra wongvajirabhakdi
Location: Thailand, Chiang Mai


Latest From World

Assange also suggested that someone had tried to steal his children’s DNA before adding: “I can’t think properly”. (Photo: File)

Frail Julian Assange appears in UK court ahead of extradition hearing

Netanyahu has been battling the threat to his political survival on two fronts, also facing the possibility of corruption charges in the weeks ahead. (Photo: File)

Netanyahu fails to form govt before deadline, opportunity for rival

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

India's top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir said at the UN General Assembly last month that India had 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Malaysian PM stands by Kashmir comments despite India palm oil boycott



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
 

Renor BT PowerCab review: Drops that bass!

No matter how many images you see of the Renor BT PowerCab, nothing will prepare you for the sheer size it has on offer.
 

In a first, EC sets up creches at Maharashtra booths for children of women voters

Since many women voters have no option but to carry their children along with them to the polling booths, the Election Commission came up with this initiative, the EC official said. (Represnetational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

'High’ drama: Flight forced to land after drunk man tries to open door at 33k feet

A clip, filmed by one of the passengers, went viral on social media, where she explained the bizarre occurrence. (Photo: Screengrab)

Malaysian PM Mahathir warns of possible sanctions amid US-China trade war

Mahathir did not mention the source of possible sanctions on the Southeast Asian country but said he was disappointed that proponents of free trade. (Photo: FIle)

Joko Widodo sworn in as Indonesia's President for second term

Foreign heads of state, lawmakers and political rivals looked on as Widodo, 58, and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, 76, read an oath to start a five-year tenure leading the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation. (Photo: File)

Turkish soldier killed in Syrian Kurd attack: Defence Ministry

Photo: Representational image

Manmohan Singh to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration: Pak FM

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh would attend the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony on November 9 as a common man. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham