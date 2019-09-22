World Asia 22 Sep 2019 Cash-strapped Pak ai ...
World, Asia

Cash-strapped Pak airline operated 46 flights without passengers in 2016-17; report

ANI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Grappling with a debt-ridden economy, Pakistan has secured bailouts (including that from the IMF) to stay afloat.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport without any passengers in 2016-17, a media report said on Friday. (Photo: Instagram)
Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport without any passengers in 2016-17, a media report said on Friday.

According to the report accessed by Geo News, the airlines suffered losses worth 180 million Pakistan rupees by operating these flights without any passengers.

 

The report also added that no inquiry was launched despite the administration being informed of the matter.

Apart from these 46 flights, as many as 36 Hajj pilgrim flights also operated without any passengers, the report revealed.

The news comes at a time when Pakistan's economy is in shambles and the country also faces the threat of a blacklist from the Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Grappling with a debt-ridden economy, Pakistan has secured bailouts (including that from the IMF) to stay afloat. It has been warned by the FATF with repercussions -- which may include blacklisting -- if it fails to stop terror financing, amongst other things.

 

