World Asia 22 Sep 2019 22 killed, 15 injure ...
World, Asia

22 killed, 15 injured in Pakistan bus accident

AP
Published Sep 22, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Officer Abdul Wakil said the accident happened on Sunday in the Chilas distract, on the bus' route from Skardu to the city of Rawalpindi.
Pakistani police say a bus has rammed into a hill after it breaks failed on a mountainous road, killing 22 passengers and injuring 15 in the country's northwest. (Representational Image)
 Pakistani police say a bus has rammed into a hill after it breaks failed on a mountainous road, killing 22 passengers and injuring 15 in the country's northwest. (Representational Image)

Rawalpindi: Pakistani police say a bus has rammed into a hill after it breaks failed on a mountainous road, killing 22 passengers and injuring 15 in the country's northwest.

Officer Abdul Wakil said the accident happened on Sunday in the Chilas distract, on the bus' route from Skardu to the city of Rawalpindi.

 

Wakil said rescue efforts were facing difficulties in the remote mountainous terrain due to lack of needed equipment and resources.

Such road accidents are common in Pakistan where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards on battered roads. Last month a speeding bus fell off a mountainous road into a river in the northwest, killing 24 passengers.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bus, accident, break, dead, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Rawalpindi


Latest From World

If an investigation shows that last week's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was launched from Iranian territory, the kingdom would consider it an act of war, but Riyadh is currently seeking a peaceful resolution, a senior Saudi official said. (Photo: File)

‘If attack launched from Iran, will consider it act of war’: Saudi Arabia

Petronet would sign a memorandum of understanding with Tellurian to invest $2.5 billion for rights of up to 5 million tonnes a year of LNG over the lifespan of the Driftwood project. (Photo: Twitter | @TellurianLNG)

With PM Modi in US, India's Petronet signs natural gas deal with Tellurian

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the presence of foreign forces creates “insecurity” in the Gulf, after the US ordered the deployment of more troops to the region. (Photo: AP)

‘Foreign forces raise Gulf insecurity’: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Former advisor to the Trump campaign, Shalabh Shalli Kumar on Saturday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Howdy Modi!' event is a

'Trump sharing stage with Modi is a big slap on Pak PM Imran Khan's face'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Imran Khan, PM Modi in US

PM Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, and other officials at the airport. (Photo: File)
 

Realme Buds 2 review: A steal!

Realme Buds 2 offer stellar bass performance at a budget price.
 

LG NanoCell 9 Series 4K (65SM9000) review: Avant-garde performance!

The design of the LG SM9000 is absolutely stunning and it can complement any home.
 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Pak PM reaches US in Saudi Crown Prince's 'special' plane

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the US on Saturday on a

Sri Lanka Presidential front-runner will restore ties with China: Adviser

Sri Lanka's leading presidential candidate, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, would

Pakistan fails to garner support in UNHRC to place resolution on Kashmir

India's diplomatic efforts appeared to have clearly paid off by persuading the international community on its ability to manage the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir as an 'internal matter' of the country. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan departs for Saudi Arabia to hold talks

Khan's visit to Saudi comes before he is scheduled to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Radio Pakistan reported. (Photo: File)

Pak PM leaves for Saudi to discuss Kashmir, bilateral issues: Official

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including the Kashmir issue, with the Kingdom's leadership. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham