Will make sure no air conditioning, TV for Nawaz Sharif in jail: Imran Khan

ANI
Published Jul 22, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 9:06 am IST
The 69-year-old former Prime Minister has been convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced to seven years in jail.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a visit to the United States, on Sunday addressed the Pakistani diaspora in Washington. (Photo: File)
Washington: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a visit to the United States, on Sunday addressed the Pakistani diaspora in Washington. During the address he said that former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif eats home-made food in his air-conditioned jail cell that has a television in it too.

His government will ensure that Sharif does not receive such treatment in jail.

 

"Nawaz Sharif wants food from home in jail, he wants air conditioning in jail. But in a country where half the population has no air conditioning or TV, what kind of punishment this is?" said Imran Khan in a 50-minute speech televised by Samaa TV.

"I am going to go back and make sure there is no air conditioning or TV for Nawaz Sharif, who is a criminal. I know (PML-N leader) Maryam Bibi will make some noise, but I say to her, return the money. It's as simple as that," he added.

The 69-year-old former Prime Minister has been convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced to seven years in jail. He is serving the sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

Imran Khan made these remarks while addressing the Pakistani diaspora at Capital One Arena Stadium, which was attended by 30,000 Pakistanis.

Continuing his attack against Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's Prime Minister alleged that the PML-N leader was "propped up" by a military dictator.

"Nawaz Sharif was propped up by military dictator. Shahbaz Sharif was propped up because he was his brother." said Imran Khan.

Khan said that the government has started seizing their undeclared properties. He claimed that these leaders have looted the country when they were in power.

"We have started seizing their undeclared properties, the billions they have taken overseas. We are in talks with other governments to bring that looted wealth back to Pakistan. We will not let accountability go," he said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House. He will be accompanied by Pakistan Army chief and Lieutenant General Hameed.

...
Tags: imran khan, pakistan, nawaz sharif, jail
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


