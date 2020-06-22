90th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

425,810

1,185

Recovered

237,252

6,140

Deaths

13,704

307

Maharashtra132075657446170 Delhi59746330132175 Tamil Nadu5937732754757 Gujarat27317193571664 Uttar Pradesh1773110995550 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka91505618137 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Telangana78023731210 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir5956338282 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
World Asia 22 Jun 2020 Coronavirus cases su ...
World, Asia

Coronavirus cases surge in US, but slow in China, South Korea

AP
Published Jun 22, 2020, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 1:22 pm IST
World Health Organization reported largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours
Workers in protective suits take the temperatures of people at a COVID-19 testing site for those who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing. (AP Photo)
 Workers in protective suits take the temperatures of people at a COVID-19 testing site for those who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing. (AP Photo)

BANGKOK: The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases over the weekend, while infections slowed in China and South Korea, suggesting progress in stemming their newest outbreaks.

Despite clear progress in containing the virus in some regions, especially those that saw early outbreaks, globally the number of new virus cases has soared in recent days. In Brazil, Iraq, India and the United States, hospitals are scrambling to cope.

 

Nearly 9 million people have been infected and more than 468,000 people have died, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the actual numbers are much higher, given limits to testing and the presumed large share of asymptomatic cases.

Late Sunday, the World Health Organization reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. Brazil tallied 54,771 and the U.S. was next at 36,617, the UN health agency said. India reported more than 15,400.

Experts say rising case counts reflect multiple factors including more testing and spreading infections. More than two-thirds of the new deaths were reported in the Americas.

Still, in East Asia there were signs of progress, as South Korea reported 17 new cases, the first time its daily increase fell to under 20 in nearly a month.

The country has been reporting 40 to 50 new cases per day in the past few weeks, amid increased public activity, eased attitudes on social distancing and an uptick in imported cases.

A rise in the number of such cases arriving from South Asia prompted a halt to new visas for travelers from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Elsewhere in Asia, Beijing’s increase was in single digits for the first time in eight days. It reported nine cases.

Even in New Zealand, which earlier said it had eliminated local transmissions of the virus, two new cases were reported Monday among infected people arriving from India and Pakistan. The country of 5 million people now has nine active cases after having none at all earlier this month.

Many remain anxious that community transmission could resume, especially after health officials admitted having mistakenly let two women who arrived from London leave quarantine before they were tested to visit a dying parent. The women later tested positive and have since isolated themselves.

In the United States, experts say the resurgence in infections there is not a so-called “second wave” but a continuation of the first wave of outbreaks as the number of cases plateaus.

...
Tags: global coronavirus cases, coronavirus pandemic, china, south korea, brazil, iraq, india, united states
Location: Thailand, Bangkok, Bangkok


