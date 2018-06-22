search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Indian-origin woman accused in largest US Navy bribery case in Singapore

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Sharon Rachael Gursharan Kaur, who was lead contract specialist for US Navy, was involved in USD 35-million 'Fat Leonard' scandal.
The prosecution made its submissions to the court and asked for Kaur to be handed over a jail term of at least three years and seven months. (representational Image)
 The prosecution made its submissions to the court and asked for Kaur to be handed over a jail term of at least three years and seven months. (representational Image)

Singapore: A 57-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean woman, accused of being involved in the largest bribery case in the history of the US Navy, may face a jail term of more than three years, a media report said on June 22.

Sharon Rachael Gursharan Kaur, who was a lead contract specialist for the US Navy, was allegedly involved in the USD 35-million 'Fat Leonard' scandal, which resulted in the arrest and conviction of several senior officers of the US Navy, including a rear admiral, The Straits Times reported.

 

Kaur, was based at the US Navy's Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Centre in Singapore.

The court heard on Thursday that she received more than SGD 130,000 in bribes from Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian chief executive of Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA) -- a subsidiary of Singapore-based Glenn Marine Group -- which provides goods and services for American ships in at least a dozen countries in Asia.

Francis, also known to several US Navy personnel as "Fat Leonard", had allegedly paid Kaur bribes between 2006 and 2011 as a reward for giving him information about the US Navy that was not available to the public. She would disclose procurement-sensitive data and price information of his firm's competitors. As a result, he was able to prepare more competitive bids to secure lucrative contracts with the US Navy.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue told the court that the information she leaked was linked to 16 US Navy contracts. GDMA submitted bids for 14 of them and was awarded 11 contracts worth some USD 48 million in total.

The prosecution made its submissions to the court and asked for Kaur to be handed over a jail term of at least three years and seven months, the paper said.

Kaur had pleaded guilty to three corruption charges and one count of dealing with the benefits of her criminal activities on June 30 last year. She is now out on bail of SGD 50,000 and is expected to be sentenced on July 6.

Defence counsel Suresh Damodara told District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan that Kaur was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and went through total hysterectomy in late 2016.

Pleading for the imposition of minimal sentences, Damodara argued that incarceration could "exacerbate" Kaur's medical condition and lead to a relapse, which would be life-threatening, the Singapore daily reported.

Francis had pleaded guilty to his offences in the US in January 2015 and remains in custody there. He faces a maximum jail term of 25 years and has since agreed to forfeit USD 35 million in personal assets.

DPP Jiang said more than 10 US Navy officials have since pleaded guilty in the US to their roles in the scandal. They include US Navy commander Bobby Pitts, who was in charge of the Fleet Industrial Supply Command in Singapore, and retired Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau. Both men were sentenced to one-and-a-half years' jail last year. 

Tags: indian-origin woman, us navy, scandal
Location: Singapore, , Singapore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.
 

3-year-old Princess Charlotte already 'obsessed' with fashion, Prince William reveals

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. (Photo: AP)
 

Man almost dies after 3 days of constipation causes build-up of faeces

Removal of the build up restored blood supply to his leg and doctors located pulse again (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion's man of the moment Abloh reigns over Paris shows

It was clear by the mood at the show that expectations for artistic director Abloh’s debut were at stratospheric levels. (Photo: AP)
 

Optoma ML330 Review: Good projector, cursory smart features

The projector is based on Android platform so you can download apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and start streaming content.
 

Samsung rollsout 8TB SSD for data centres

The new SSD is built with 16 of Samsung’s 512GB NAND packages, each stacked in 16 layers of 256GB 3-bit V-NAND chips.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Taliban kills 16 Afghan soldiers, abducts 13 engineers after ceasefire ends

Some critics have said Ghani’s ceasefire allowed the Taliban to freely enter government-held areas and plan attacks. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Japan to halt missile attack drills after Trump-Kim summit, reports Kyodo

North Korea last year launched two missiles that flew over Japan. (Photo: File/AP)

Killing of dogs for meat illegal, says South Korean court in landmark ruling

A vendor pulls a trolley with dog meat at the Dongkou market in China's southern Guangxi, ahead of this month's Yulin dog meat festival. (Photo: AFP)

14 killed, 45 wounded in suicide blast attack in eastern Afghanistan

The Islamic State group's Afghanistan franchise claimed responsibility for that attack. (Representational Image)

Afghan President announces ceasefire extension with Taliban

It is the first time the Taliban has agreed to a ceasefire for Eid since the US invasion in 2001. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham