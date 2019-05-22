LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

At least 6 dead, 200 injured in civil unrest following Indonesia election result

REUTERS
Published May 22, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 10:47 am IST
'The number of people dead was six,' he said, adding that hospitals were conducting post mortems to determine the cause of death.
'As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals,' the Governor told broadcaster TVOne.
 'As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals,' the Governor told broadcaster TVOne.

Jakarta: Six people have died and 200 injured in civil unrest in the Indonesian capital, its governor, Anies Baswedan, said on Wednesday after the election commission confirmed President Joko Widodo had won last month's election.

"As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals," the Governor told broadcaster TVOne.

 

"The number of people dead was six," he said, adding that hospitals were conducting post mortems to determine the cause of death.​

