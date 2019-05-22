At least 6 dead, 200 injured in civil unrest following Indonesia election result

'As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals,' the Governor told broadcaster TVOne. (Photo: AP)

Jakarta: Six people have died and 200 injured in civil unrest in the Indonesian capital, its governor, Anies Baswedan, said on Wednesday after the election commission confirmed President Joko Widodo had won last month's election.

"The number of people dead was six," he said, adding that hospitals were conducting post mortems to determine the cause of death.​