World Asia 22 Mar 2020 Asian countries step ...
World, Asia

Asian countries step up efforts to contain Covid19 outbreak as cases rise

AFP
Published Mar 22, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Tighter travel restrictions were imposed in several countries while Malaysia deployed its army to enforce a lockdown
AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

Hong Kong: From Malaysia to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control.

Tighter travel restrictions were imposed in several countries while Malaysia deployed its army to enforce a lockdown as the number of cases in the region soared past 95,000 -- a third of the world's infections, an AFP tally shows.

 

Outside China -- where the virus was first detected in December and infected more than 80,000 people -- South Korea is the hardest-hit country in Asia with over 8,500 cases.

Cases rose by roughly a third in Thailand overnight to nearly 600, fueling scepticism about claims in neighbouring Myanmar and Laos of zero infections.

After shutting its borders to foreigners and non-residents, Australia has told citizens to cancel their domestic travel plans too as the number of cases tops 1,300.

Pakistan suspended international flights in a desperate bid to prevent the virus spreading in a country with more than 300 reported cases.

Millions of people in India were in lockdown Sunday as the government tests the country's ability to fight the pandemic that has killed more than 13,000 worldwide.

Testing also has been expanded in the country of 1.3 billion people amid concerns that the more than 320 reported cases vastly understate the true scale of the health crisis.

The World Health Organization has called for "aggressive" action in Southeast Asia amid fears a major outbreak of the virus could cause some decrepit health care systems in the region to collapse.

In places where outbreaks appeared to have been brought under control, authorities are now dealing with a second wave of infections as people return from abroad.

Singapore is banning all short-term visitors to the densely populated city-state after a surge of imported cases took its total to 432 -- including its first two deaths on Saturday.

In Hong Kong, where the worst had appeared to be over, the number of cases has nearly doubled in the past week as more people fly back to the financial hub.

Guam confirmed a 68-year-old woman had died of COVID-19, in the first virus-related death in the Pacific.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 india, covid-19 malaysia


Latest From World

An Iranian health inspector checks a makeshift hospital set up inside the Iran Mall, northwest of Tehran, Iran.AFP Photo

Iran announces 129 new deaths, toll jumps to 1,685

AFP Photo

Covid19 death toll climbs to 13,000 worldwide as more countries move towards lockdown

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. AP Photo

Trump hits out at China for being "very secretive" about virus outbreak

AP Photo

Britons vulnerable to Covid19 asked to stay indoors for three months, UK says



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

South Korea to send charter flights to Italy to rescue citizens

South Korean police officers wearing face masks move as they guard near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea. AFP Photo

North Korea fires ballistic missiles into the sea

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, an artillery firing competition between army units is held in the country's west in North Korea. AFP Photo

Coronavirus live updates: US declares national emergency

Medical staff members check the temperature of a passenger at the border crossing with Germany in Rozvadov, Czech Republic. AP Photo

A thin silver lining: China's coronavirus cases fall dramatically

A man wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus walks outside of a shopping mall in Beijing on March 11, 2020. China reported a fall in the number of domestic coronavirus cases but an increase in imported coronavirus cases on March 11, fuelling concerns that infections from overseas could undermine progress in halting the spread of the virus. (AFP)

Meanwhile, a silver lining: China reports just 1 new domestic virus case

This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2020 shows a view of the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge at night in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. China reported on March 17 just one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham