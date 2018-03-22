search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Justice not that easy: With #MeToo, S Korean women begin to oust male celebrities

AP
Published Mar 22, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Day by day, the list of S Korean women who speak out is growing, and so is the list of men who have stepped down from positions of power.
S Korea's fallen also include prominent Guv Ahn Hee-jung, a former presidential contender whose secretary accused him of rape. (Photo: AP)
 S Korea's fallen also include prominent Guv Ahn Hee-jung, a former presidential contender whose secretary accused him of rape. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: The #MeToo movement has taken off with surprising rapidity in South Korea, toppling male celebrities and a prominent politician in a country where men have long brushed off sexual misconduct allegations and continued with their careers.

How far will it go?

 

South Korea largely remains a deeply conservative and patriarchal society rampant with sexism both casual and overt. It has the largest gender pay gap among developed countries and ranks 118th out of 144 nations in the World Economic Forum’s global gender gap index, the lowest among the G-20 members.

While human rights and other progressive movements have slowly picked up pace in recent years and peaceful protests in 2016-2017 ousted the president, it wasn’t until women here started saying #MeToo that many realized women had been overlooked.

“There are high expectations that the MeToo movement is bringing changes to South Korean society,” said Kim Bo-hwa, a researcher at Woolim, a research center under the nonprofit Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center. “But whether speaking out would continue depends on how society, the judiciary and the government respond.”

Day by day, the list of South Korean women who speak out is growing, and so is the list of men who have stepped down from positions of power.

The fallen include prominent Guv Ahn Hee-jung, a former presidential contender whose secretary accused him of rape. The works of poet Ko Un, seen as South Korea’s Nobel Prize hopeful, will be erased from textbooks after accusations of lewd acts in public and sexually harassing younger poets. Kim Ki-duk, a Golden Lion winner at the Venice Film Festival, may not be able to release his new movie as anger mounts after actresses spoke out about alleged and attempted rapes.

Like elsewhere, the movement is not without backlash. Some have questioned the victims for not doing more to stop attempted rapes and called the movement “man-hate” or a witch hunt. In a society that values conformity over individuality, the victims have been accused of hurting their industry’s reputation.

Also Read: #MeToo movement: Barbra Streisand shares views on fight against sexual harassment

A popular political commentator, Kim Ou-joon, said there are people trying to use the MeToo movement to cover up other issues, a claim that gained big traction among fans of his podcast and huge backlash from MeToo supporters.

It all started in January when a female prosecutor went on TV to say that she had been mistreated and reassigned to a remote office after she reported being groped by a senior male prosecutor at a funeral eight years ago. Seo Ji-hyun said she was inspired by the MeToo movement in the West.

Other women followed suit, and people began to listen. At workplaces and schools, more people are beginning to say no to behaviours that were left unquestioned and calls for teaching feminism are growing.

Byeon Ye Jin, a 17-year-old student who calls herself a teenage feminist, said the MeToo movement gave her courage to talk about being groped by an acquaintance when she was a child.

“I could not tell my parents, I didn’t have a place to seek help and I couldn’t even name the case. But with the MeToo movement, I felt that I should have courage to speak out instead of enduring and ignoring the pain I suffered,” she told a group of women on International Women’s Day. “It took me eight years to speak.”

Calls from rape victims to the Korea Women’s Hot Line, a civic group that helps victims of rape or domestic violence, jumped 24 percent in the month since Seo’s went public in a TV interview.

Those who go to court, though, face a legal system heavily influenced by male-centred views.

A report released in January by an association of civic centres that battles sexual violence cites examples of a prosecutor who told a sexual violence victim that many women say no when they mean yes, and a judge who dismissed a rape charge because the victim did not seek help from her father in the next room and drank tea with the defendant, a relative, after the attack. The report said the victim was worried about her father’s illness and felt ashamed to tell her family on the day of her sister’s wedding. The dismissal was later overturned, and the defendant convicted.

South Korean law defines the lack of consent based on how much the victim resisted and the degree of threats and force. The onus of proving threats or force is put on victims, who have to demonstrate how they resisted or explain why they could not resist more.

“There are court cases where unclear rejection by victims was seen as giving consent,” said attorney Wee Eun Jin. “Some court cases say a victim gave consent because she was seen smiling while entering a love hotel or she paid the hotel charge. Sometimes unless the victims suffer serious injuries, they are not seen as resisting sexual advances.”

Legal experts and activists say the legal definition lacks an understanding that most sexual violence happens not between strangers but between people who already know each other, in workplaces or schools and often with those in hierarchical positions.

Kim Ji-eun, the secretary who accused the former governor of repeated rapes, said in a live TV interview she did her best to express her objection to Ahn, someone that she usually never dared to say no to: “I don’t say no during work, so when I showed hesitancy and said it’s difficult, it was the utmost defense I could play.”

Ahn denied the allegations, also including a rape complaint by another woman, telling reporters on Monday that he thought the relationships were consensual.

Activists are launching a campaign to stop asking victims why they did not say no. Instead, they are calling for asking offenders how they sought consent.

Park Hyun-taek, a senior official at the Justice Ministry, said that more public consensus is needed on penalizing sexual violence outside the legal definition of rape before revising the law.

The big challenge facing women who speak out is whether they will be able to continue their careers.

Actresses who accused former National Theater Director Lee Yoon-taek of decades of sexual assaults are facing discrimination and prejudice in the theater community, one of the accusers said.

Some offices have sidelined the victims instead of pursuing the accused.

A Renault Samsung Motors employee fought more than four years in court to win a case of company mistreatment after she reported sexual harassment by her male manager.

At the end of 2017, the Supreme Court ordered the company to compensate for what appeared to be revenge against the woman. The court also said that lowering the salary of a colleague who helped the victim was illegal. Advocacy groups said the case helped pave a way to establish a system to protect victims and those who help victims in the workplace.

The labor ministry said it would enable workers to send anonymous complaints on workplace sexual misconduct and consider criminally punishing employers who do not take actions against offenders.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in joined the growing MeToo movement last month and urged a thorough investigation into the sexual violence claims, but some question if his actions match his words.

Moon, who promised to be the feminist president during his campaign, has been criticized for ignoring calls to fire close associate Tak Hyun-min, an event planner in his office and the author of books that portray women as sex objects.

Tags: metoo movement, sexual misconduct, sexual violence relief center, kim ki-duk, guv ahn hee-jung
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Men ruthlessly beat dog to death in Gujarat, FIR lodged after PETA complains

Section 34 of the IPC addresses criminal acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, and Section 429 prohibits mischievous killing or maiming of an animal, making the offender liable to be punished with a five-year jail term, with or without a fine.
 

“See everyone in the real world” — Users start abandoning Facebook

Surely, they will be finding out ways to limit third-parties from accessing user data in a deceptive manner and achieve their visions for a ‘meaningful Facebook’ this year.
 

McDonald’s addict has been dining on chicken meal every day for 25 years

His usual dinner at the chain consists of a McChicken Sandwich with fries, nine nuggets and a coke. (Photo: AP)
 

FIR to be lodged against Hardik Pandya in Jodhpur over alleged Dr Ambedkar tweet?

It is reported that Hardik Pandya is alleged to have written, “Which Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted a cross law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country,” in his Twitter comment in December 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Freezing this nerve can help in weight loss, says study

The findings from the study are presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology's 2018 Annual Scientific Meeting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton emojis to be released before royal wedding

Currently, Markle’s only MeghanMoji prototype features her wearing a denim-shorts suit and holding a purple handbag - an outfit she once wore in New York. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

26 killed, 18 injured after suicide bomber blows himself up near Kabul mosque

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy interior ministry spokesman, said the bomber blew himself up near the Kart-e Sakhi shrine, a target of previous militant attacks. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

China ready for ‘bloody battle’ to regain rightful place in world, says empowered Xi

The two-week session of the National People's Congress handed Xi, 64, a second term and endorsed the Communist Party's decision to lift presidential term limits, clearing the way for him to remain in power indefinitely after his second term ends in 2023. (Photo: File/AFP)

4 killed, 19 feared trapped in Philippine hotel fire

The blaze at the Waterfront Manila Pavilion, a hotel and casino complex, was still raging six hours after it began on Sunday morning, prompting more than 300 people to flee the area and six to be brought to hospital, fire and city officials said. (Photo: AP)

Nepal plane crash followed 'confusion' over landing instructions

Flight BS211 from Dhaka to Kathmandu was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members. (Photo: AFP)

Ex-South Korean presidential contender quits after rape accusation

Ahn Hee-jung, who came second to current President Moon Jae-in in the contest for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in 2017, is the most prominent figure to face abuse allegations during a swirling #MeToo movement. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham