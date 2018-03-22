search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

China puts frontier troops under military command at border with India, others

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Withdrawal of armed police force units for civilian affairs would break the prior complex chain of command, Chinese military analysts said.
Communist Party of China, headed by President Xi Jinping, announced complete withdrawal of civilian-oriented frontier defence troops from the People's Armed Police to enhance the ruling party's management of the country's armed forces, Global Times reported. (Photo: AP)
 Communist Party of China, headed by President Xi Jinping, announced complete withdrawal of civilian-oriented frontier defence troops from the People's Armed Police to enhance the ruling party's management of the country's armed forces, Global Times reported. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China has brought its frontier troops, including those guarding its border with India, directly under the military command removing civilian control over them, a state-run daily reported on Thursday.

Communist Party of China (CPC), headed by President Xi Jinping, announced complete withdrawal of civilian-oriented frontier defence troops from the People's Armed Police (PAP) to enhance the ruling party's management of the country's armed forces, Global Times reported.

 

Troops that were formerly part of the armed police and managed by institutes of the State Council have now officially withdrawn from this system in a bid to fully implement the party's absolute leadership over the People's Liberation Army, and other national armed forces, the daily said quoting an article published by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)'s official WeChat public account on Wednesday.

The withdrawal of armed police force units engaged in civilian affairs would disentangle the previous complicated chain of command, Chinese military analysts said.

This will also mean that the border troops including those posted along the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be brought directly under the PLA which functions under Central Military Commission (CMC) headed by Xi.

Also Read: Chinese military has ability to defeat all ‘invading enemies’, says Xi Jinping

Xi was re-elected last week for second five-year term as the president and the chairman of the CMC by China's rubber stamp parliament National People's Congress (NPC), days after it removed the two-term limit for president, paving the way for his continuation in power perhaps for life.

Xi heads the CPC, the military besides the presidency, making him the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong.

In December 2017, the CPC removed the civilian control over PAP all over the country and brought it directly under the control of the CMC headed by Xi.

The 1.5 million-strong paramilitary police force previously was under a dual command structure of the CMC and the State Council or cabinet through the Ministry of Public Security.

It served as a backup for the military in times of war and domestically has a role in putting down protests and counter-terrorism as well as border defence and fire-fighting, the Hong Kong based South China Morning Post reported earlier.

The latest orders included integrating the China's Coast Guard whose ships often sail close to the disputed islands with Japan in the East China Sea, into the CMC chain of command.

The Coast Guard earlier functioned under the leadership of State Oceanic Administration and it now starts to serve their duties as armed police forces.

Armed police forces that previously answered to civil-related duties including gold, forestry and hydropower troops have been transferred to State institutions accordingly while no longer part of army service, the Global Times report said.

Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defence University in Beijing defended the CPC's controls over police saying such reforms are being carried out alongside ongoing reforms of the party, state institutions and the military.

Such reforms could significantly correct misnaming errors and stressed the absolute leadership of the party over its armed forces including the armed police, Li said.

Since he took over power in 2013, Xi has been stressing absolute leadership of the party over military and all other organs power in China.

Tags: communist party of china, xi jinping, people's armed police, indo-china border
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AI-powered rectangular box can detect Alzheimer’s beforehand

The AI-powered box tracks the moments of the people and detects their behavioural patterns. (Photo: MIT Technology Review)
 

itel S42 review: A good smartphone on a budget

If you are looking for a good smartphone on a budget, then the itel S42 could be considered.
 

Astrum ET300 review: True wireless earbuds on an affordable budget

The Astrum ET300 Wireless Earbuds feature 8mm drivers with 32Ohms impedance. Astrum claims that each ear can spew out a frequency range of 20Hz-20KHz and an audio output of 105dB.
 

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

Harry's account was deleted following the Las Vegas scandal which saw Harry pictured naked at a luxury hotel. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, says her ex-chef

The Queen also avoids garlic and her chefs are asked to not add it to her food. (Photo: PTI)
 

Did parody Twitter account land Hardik Pandya in Dr Ambedkar tweet controversy?

It is now emerging that it was not Hardik Pandya but a parody account named @sirhardik3777 from which the comment against Dr BR Ambedkar was posted on Twitter. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Forced displacement: Syrian rebels to leave town in eastern Ghouta enclave

Monther Fares, a spokesman for the rebel faction Ahrar al-Sham, says his group’s fighters are preparing to leave. He says fighters are waiting for buses to arrive to take them and their families to other rebel-held areas in north Syria. (Photo: AP)

'Licence for repression' ends: Maldives prez lifts state of emergency after 45 days

Under the emergency, Yameen administration arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the chief justice, another Supreme Court judge and a Supreme Court administrator on allegations of attempting to overthrow the government. (Photo: PTI)

Indian-origin physiotherapist gets jail for molesting teen girl in Singapore

Physiotherapist is sentenced to 11 months’ jail and three strokes of the cane for molesting a teenage girl patient during treatment. (Representational Image)

Justice not that easy: With #MeToo, S Korean women begin to oust male celebrities

S Korea's fallen also include prominent Guv Ahn Hee-jung, a former presidential contender whose secretary accused him of rape. (Photo: AP)

26 killed, 18 injured after suicide bomber blows himself up near Kabul mosque

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy interior ministry spokesman, said the bomber blew himself up near the Kart-e Sakhi shrine, a target of previous militant attacks. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham