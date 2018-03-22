search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

After shootout with security forces, prime suspect in Palestinian PM attack dies

REUTERS
Published Mar 22, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 7:16 pm IST
Hamdallah and Palestinian Security Chief Majid Faraj’s convoy was attacked by a roadside bomb in Gaza on March 13. They were uninjured.
Hamas-run security forces in Gaza had earlier on Thursday detained the main suspect in last week’s assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah after a gunbattle in which two security officers were killed, a security official said. (Photo: AP)
 Hamas-run security forces in Gaza had earlier on Thursday detained the main suspect in last week’s assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah after a gunbattle in which two security officers were killed, a security official said. (Photo: AP)

Gaza: The main suspect in last week’s attempted assassination of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah died of his wounds after a gun battle on Thursday with Hamas-run security forces in the Gaza Strip, a security official said.

Another gunman and two security officers were also killed in the shootout, the official said.

 

Hamas-run security forces in Gaza had earlier on Thursday detained the main suspect in last week’s assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah after a gunbattle in which two security officers were killed, a security official said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was wounded in the shootout with security forces that surrounded his hideout in the central Gaza Strip, the official said.

Two other gunmen were also detained, the official added.

Hamdallah and Palestinian Security Chief Majid Faraj’s convoy was attacked by a roadside bomb in Gaza on March 13. They were uninjured.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday blamed Hamas for the explosion. His remarks threatened reconciliation efforts to end a decade-old rift between his Fatah faction and the Islamist Hamas group that is dominant in Gaza.

Hamas had declared a $5,000 reward for anyone giving information about the suspect’s whereabouts. It provided no immediate details on his alleged motive or of an affiliation to any militant group.

Abbas, who is based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has offered no evidence of the involvement of Hamas in the attempt against Hamdallah’s life. But he said he did not trust Hamas to investigate the incident honestly and that there had been “zero” progress in the Egyptian-brokered reconciliation.

Hamas seized the Gaza Strip from forces loyal to Fatah in 2007.

Tags: rami hamdallah, palestine bomb attack, hamas-run security forces, gaza strip
Location: Palestine, Gaza, Gaza




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Study reveals therapy not drugs are the way to cure chronic back or arthritis pain

Opioids are no better than these other drugs at reducing how much pain interferes with daily activities like walking, working, sleeping. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dr Coffee shares the recipe to a perfect cup of coffee

Keeping the beans in the fridge helps keep the flavour of the beans intact. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New iOS 11 bug steals users of their privacy

Siri is able to read and dictate the messages when the option is enabled, i.e. when content is hidden from notifications.
 

After touching post for mom, Aamir has his adorable ‘babies’ for company in 2nd pic

Aamir Khan recently took a break from his 'Thugs of Hindostan' shoot to spend time with his mother on his birthday.
 

AI-powered rectangular box can detect Alzheimer’s beforehand

The AI-powered box tracks the moments of the people and detects their behavioural patterns. (Photo: MIT Technology Review)
 

itel S42 review: A good smartphone on a budget

If you are looking for a good smartphone on a budget, then the itel S42 could be considered.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

17-yr-old Sridevi, one of Nepal's last dancing bears, dies after transferred to zoo

Shortly after their rescue, the bears 19-year-old male Rangila and Sridevi, a 17-year-old female were transferred to a zoo near the capital Kathmandu where they were put in cages on display. (Photo: AFP)

China puts frontier troops under military command at border with India, others

Communist Party of China, headed by President Xi Jinping, announced complete withdrawal of civilian-oriented frontier defence troops from the People's Armed Police to enhance the ruling party's management of the country's armed forces, Global Times reported. (Photo: AP)

Forced displacement: Syrian rebels to leave town in eastern Ghouta enclave

Monther Fares, a spokesman for the rebel faction Ahrar al-Sham, says his group’s fighters are preparing to leave. He says fighters are waiting for buses to arrive to take them and their families to other rebel-held areas in north Syria. (Photo: AP)

'Licence for repression' ends: Maldives prez lifts state of emergency after 45 days

Under the emergency, Yameen administration arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the chief justice, another Supreme Court judge and a Supreme Court administrator on allegations of attempting to overthrow the government. (Photo: PTI)

Indian-origin physiotherapist gets jail for molesting teen girl in Singapore

Physiotherapist is sentenced to 11 months’ jail and three strokes of the cane for molesting a teenage girl patient during treatment. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham