Nation, Current Affairs

India, China push for steady pullback

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Feb 22, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 6:42 am IST
The joint statement issued said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops
The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)
 The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)

NEW DELHI: India and China during the 10th Corps Commanders meeting on Saturday agreed to push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner. Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders on Saturday held a 16 hour long marathon meeting to discuss disengagement from Depsang plains and Gogra-Hotsprings friction points in Ladakh.

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area “noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector.”

 

The statement said that the Corps Commanders “had candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.” “The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace in the border areas,” it added.

