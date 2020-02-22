World Asia 22 Feb 2020 Coronavirus death to ...
Coronavirus death toll climbs to 2,236

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2020, 6:07 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 6:07 am IST
New virus cases soar in South Korea and Chinese prisons, 2 more deaths among 13 new cases in Iran.
Medical workers, wearing protective gear, transfer a suspected coronavirus patient to another hospital from Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo county near the southeastern city of Daegu in South Korea on Friday. (Photo: AFP)
Beijing: Two more people died from the new coronavirus in Iran, infections nearly doubled in South Korea, and clusters surfaced in Chinese prisons Friday, rekindling concerns about an epidemic that has killed more than 2,200 people in China.

The World Health Organisation warned nations could face a serious problem if they fail to “hit hard now” against the virus, which has infected more than 75,000 in China and over 1,100 abroad.

 

China has pointed to official figures showing new cases slowing this week as evidence that its drastic containment measures are working, but fresh infections emerged at two Beijing hospitals, and more than 500 others were reported in prisons across the country.

Chinese authorities have placed tens of millions of people under quarantine in hard-hit central Hubei province, restricted movements in other cities far from the epicentre, and closed schools nationwide.

At a Politburo meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday, the leadership said that the epidemic’s peak “has not yet arrived”, and the situation in Hubei and Wuhan remains “grim and complex,” according to state media.

Many nations have banned travellers from China and airlines have suspended flights to and from the country. But clusters and outbreaks continue to emerge, and 13 people have now died outside mainland China.

Iran’s health ministry reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of coronavirus in the Islamic republic, bringing the total number of fatalities to four and infections to 18. Earlier cases had already prompted Iraq to ban travel to and from its neighbour and Kuwait's national air carrier to suspend flights.

In South Korea, the number of cases nearly doubled to 204, making it the hardest-hit country outside China.

More than 120 members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu, have now been infected. It started with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services before being diagnosed.

The mayor of Daegu —South Korea’s fourth-biggest city, with a population of over 2.5 million —has advised residents to stay indoors.

“With so many confirmed cases here I'm worried that Daegu will become the second Wuhan,” said Seo Dong-min, 24, referring to Hubei’s capital, where the virus first emerged.

Two Australians evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, meanwhile, tested positive for coronavirus on their return home despite being cleared in Japan.

An Israeli also tested positive upon returning home — becoming his country’s first COVID-19 case. The cases will fuel questions about Tokyo’s policy of allowing former Diamond Princess passengers to return home after testing negative.

“If we don't hit hard now using the window of opportunity we might be faced with a serious problem,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday.

Prisons and hospitals : China reported 118 more deaths on Friday, raising the toll to 2,236, most of them in Hubei.

The National Health Commission also said in its daily update that China tallied 889 new cases, up from the previous day when it reported the lowest number of new infections in nearly a month, fuelling hopes that the epidemic is nearing its peak.

Among those, 258 were outside Hubei, ending a 16-day streak of new infections falling in the rest of the country.

...
