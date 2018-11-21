search on deccanchronicle.com
25-yr-old man killed on Moscow runway after being hit by plane during take-off

AFP
Published Nov 21, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
The incident occurred in Sheremetyevo airport at around 8pm on Tuesday as the plane was taking off on a flight to Athens.
The 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where 'a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff,' the Russian Investigative Committee said on Twitter. (Representational Image)
 The 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where 'a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff,' the Russian Investigative Committee said on Twitter. (Representational Image)

Moscow: A man was killed on the runway at Moscow's largest airport when he was hit by a plane that was taking off, Russian investigators said Wednesday.

Russian news agencies quoted sources as saying the man was on a stopover in Moscow and had earlier picked a fight on board his flight from Spain.

 

The 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where "a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Twitter.

The incident occurred in Sheremetyevo airport at around 8pm on Tuesday as the plane was taking off on a flight to Athens.

The head of Russia's aviation watchdog Alexander Neradko told Russian agencies that the plane was operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot.

Investigators said in a video posted on Twitter that they found out from the man's coat and a shoelace among the fragments scattered on the runway. No official criminal probe has been launched yet.

Sheremetyevo Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russian news agencies said the man had been escorted by police in Sheremetyevo to the boarding gate for his connecting flight, but then walked away instead of boarding a bus to the plane.

Sources quoted by Russian agencies said the man had been due to fly on to Armenia.

Interfax news agencies also quoted a source as saying that airport services and police inspected the plane when it landed in Athens and found "holes" in the fuselage.

Aeroflot, which flies from Sheremetyevo, said on its website Wednesday that a number of flights have been rescheduled as one of the three runways was closed.

...
Tags: russia, man killed on runway, sheremetyevo airport
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow




