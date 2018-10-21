search on deccanchronicle.com
Withdrawal from nuclear arms deal 'dangerous step' for US: Russia

AFP
Published Oct 21, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
Trump confirmed that US will pull out of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces treaty that it had signed with Russia.
'This would be a very dangerous step that, I'm sure, not only will not be comprehended by the international community but will provoke serious condemnation,' deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said. (Photo: File)
Moscow: Withdrawing from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia as President Donald Trump has announced he plans to do is a dangerous step, Russia's deputy foreign minister said Sunday.

Read:  US will pull out of nuclear weapons treaty with Russia: President Trump

 

"This would be a very dangerous step that, I'm sure, not only will not be comprehended by the international community but will provoke serious condemnation," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS state news agency.

Tags: donald trump, vladimir putin, intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty, us-russia ties
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow




