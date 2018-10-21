Withdrawal from nuclear arms deal 'dangerous step' for US: Russia

'This would be a very dangerous step that, I'm sure, not only will not be comprehended by the international community but will provoke serious condemnation,' deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said. (Photo: File)

Moscow: Withdrawing from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia as President Donald Trump has announced he plans to do is a dangerous step, Russia's deputy foreign minister said Sunday.

"This would be a very dangerous step that, I'm sure, not only will not be comprehended by the international community but will provoke serious condemnation," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS state news agency.