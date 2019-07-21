Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 21 Jul 2019 Ahead of elections i ...
World, Asia

Ahead of elections in Israel, PM Netanyahu will meet PM Modi on Sept 9

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 8:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 9:01 pm IST
Some analysts here believe that the meeting with Modi is meant to prop up his campaign right before the polls.
PM Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)
 PM Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to India on a day-long visit on September 9 to meet his counterpart Narendra Modi, just eight days before unprecedented repeat polls in the Jewish state.

Netanyahu, who created history on July 20 by becoming the longest-serving Israeli Prime Minister, surpassing Israel's first premier David Ben-Gurion, is facing a tough political challenge as opinion polls show flagging fortunes for his ruling Likud party.

 

"The (Israeli) Prime Minister will be in India only for a few hours on September 9 during which he will be meeting Modi. No other significant meeting is yet on the cards but something may be worked out during the coming days, possibly a business meeting," informed sources told PTI here.

Israeli lawmakers in May voted 74-45 in favour of dissolving the 21st Knesset (Parliament) and hold an unprecedented repeat general elections on September 17 after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government.

Some analysts here believe that the meeting with Modi is meant to prop up his campaign right before the polls.

Ha'aretz columnist Yossi Verter, in an opinion piece, 'Netanyahu's Out of Luck, but He's Hoping a Photo-op With India's Modi Will Help', recently argued that Netanyahu, who's fighting for his personal survival ahead of a hearing before the state prosecution on several graft cases, must find a way to bounce back.

He wrote that that the PM Office in Jerusalem is said to have reached out to their counterparts in New Delhi and requested for an invitation.

Netanyahu will land, meet, have his picture taken, market the visit as "very important" for Israel's security and economic interests, complain that the leftist media ignored the trip and upload something to Facebook, the journalist wrote.

Sources said the Indian PMO had indeed suggested the week of August 25 for the visit but the Israeli side pushed for an early September visit which has finally been confirmed for September 9, exactly sixteen years after then Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon created history by becoming the first Israeli Premier to visit India.

The first request for an invitation for Netanyahu to visit New Delhi was made in January during the visit of Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Sabbath to India.

The two leaders were scheduled to meet on February 11 before the elections in Israel but Netanyahu called off his trip to New Delhi due to other engagements.

The efforts regarding the visit were renewed after the Israeli parliament was dissolved and fresh elections announced.

Netanyahu visited India in January 2018, while Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian prime minister to tour the Jewish state, where Netanyahu received him at the airport.

A picture of two of them strolling barefoot at the Olga beach in northern Israel during Modi's visit to the country in 2017 created waves with talks of 'bromance' in Israel.

...
Tags: netanyahu, narendra modi
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Imran Khan meeting Pakistani businessmen in Washington. (Photo: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Twitter)

Imran Khan meets Pakistani businessmen during US visit

The first request for an invitation for PM Netanyahu to visit New Delhi was made in January during the visit of Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Sabbath to India. (Photo: File)

Benjamin Netanyahu to visit India in September to meet PM Modi

Britain is looking into a series of options to respond to Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker, junior defence minister Tobias Ellwood said on Sunday when asked whether London was considering putting sanctions on Tehran. (Photo: File)

‘Looking at options’ to respond: UK to Iran after tanker seized

An Australian woman charged with murder has been sent for a medical assessment amid reports she decapitated her mother and left the head outside a neighbour’s house. (Representational Image)

25-yr-old Australian woman beheads mother, leaves head outside neighbour’s door



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
 

Redmi K20 vs K20 Pro vs Realme X vs Oppo K3; Who wins the ‘Budget Flagship’ battle?

While Xiaomi brought us the K20 and K20 Pro, Oppo brought us the K3, and Realme, which is also a sub-brand of Oppo, brought us the Realme X.
 

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

July 20, 1969 Photo when astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). - On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later. (Photo: AFP | File)
 

Samsung new offer: Screen replacement for select smartphones at Rs 990

Galaxy J-series (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Man who torched Japan building believed anime studio stole his novel: Report

The studio had about 160 employees with an average age of 33, according to its website. That makes it a relatively young company in rapidly greying Japan. (Photo: File)

Taliban attack on Kandahar police HQ plotted in Pak, says Afghan intel agency

Over 100 people, mostly civilians, were also wounded in the attack. (Photo: ANI)

China calls on US to 'correct' Iran sanctions

A foreign ministry spokesman on Friday said US pressure on Iran and its 'long-arm jurisdiction' against companies in third countries is the 'root cause' of tension with Tehran. (Photo: Representational)

Thai court accepts complaints against PM, opposition leaders

Thai courts have regularly ruled in favor of the conservative establishment including the military. (Photo: Representational image)

South Korean man dies after self-immolation in front of Japanese Embassy

Japan last month unveiled tough restrictions on exports crucial to South Korean tech titans like Samsung Electronics. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham