Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 21 Jun 2019 Sri Lankan police of ...
World, Asia

Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 3:54 pm IST
India had issued warning to Sri Lanka in April about the possibility of attacks at various locations, including the Indian High Commission.
Nine senior Sri Lankan police officials will face criminal investigations for their failure to act on the intelligence warnings, including from India, to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people. (Photo: File)
 Nine senior Sri Lankan police officials will face criminal investigations for their failure to act on the intelligence warnings, including from India, to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Nine senior Sri Lankan police officials will face criminal investigations for their failure to act on the intelligence warnings, including from India, to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera directed acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickramaratne to conduct the probe against the officers found liable for criminal negligence during an inquiry commission appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena.

 

A series of coordinated blasts carried out by the banned National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) targeted three churches and high-end hotels, killing 258 people and injuring 500 others.

India had issued a warning to the neighbouring country in early April about the possibility of attacks at various locations, including the Indian High Commission.

As a fallout of the blasts, Sirisena sacked former intelligence chief Sisira Mendis after he testified before a parliament select committee formed to probe the blasts, saying that the April 21 attacks could have been averted and President Sirisena had failed to hold regular security meetings to assess the threat from Islamic radicals.

Sirisena also suspended police chief Pujith Jayasundera and his top defense bureaucrat Hemasiri Fernando after the bombings.

However, Jayasundera, who has moved the Supreme Court against his suspension, has not been named for any criminal investigation.

A separate parliamentary probe is also underway to fix responsibility of ignoring the intelligence warnings about the impending attacks.                                                      

...
Tags: sri lanka, easter sunday attacks, bombing, church
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Another passenger, who was identified only as Peter, said 'the train guard could have done more'. (Photo: Twitter | @prasun6)

Indian family racially abused on train in Ireland

At least two dozen people were killed when a fire ripped through a matchstick warehouse in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said. (Photo: AP)

At least 24 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire: official

Afghanistan is facing an unstable political and security situation due to the activities of the Taliban and the Islamic State. (Representational Image | AP)

5 Taliban terrorists killed by Afghan forces in Faryab province

The event 'Yoga with the Gurus', with the theme of Yoga for Climate Action' began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on Yoga Day, where he spoke about how yoga has connected the entire world in the present century. (Photo: Pixabay)

UN General Assembly reverberates with 'Om' chants to mark International Yoga Day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Horns growing out of people’s skulls due to mobile usage

The researchers have noticed horn-like abnormalities protruding out of younger adults skulls. (Photo: Scientific Report)
 

International Yoga Day: Bipasha, Malaika, Sushant and others do yoga asanas; see pics

Bollywood on International Yoga Day 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Modi and mutts on mats for International Yoga Day

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to spend time with Rishi Kapoor and family in New York

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

At least 24 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire: official

At least two dozen people were killed when a fire ripped through a matchstick warehouse in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said. (Photo: AP)

Malaysia PM criticises 'ridiculous' charges over MH17

The Boeing 777 was travelling between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur when it was hit by a missile over part of eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian rebels. (Photo: File)

China's former Interpol chief pleads guilty to bribery, shows repentance

Photos released by the Tianjin court showed Meng, who disappeared last year, sitting between two police officers in the courtroom, wearing a light brown jacket. (Photo: File)

Hong Kong protesters threaten more demos if demands not met

Hong Kong student groups were preparing to mobilise support for another major demonstration, a union leader said, as a Thursday deadline approached for the pro-Beijing government to respond to demands of protesters who have shaken the city with massive rallies. (Photo: File)

PUBG is 'haram': Indonesian Muslim group slaps fatwa on game

Religious officials were alarmed at PUBG's soaring popularity among Aceh's mostly Muslim residents. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham