Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 21 Jun 2019 China rules out Indi ...
World, Asia

China rules out India's NSG entry without talks on NPT

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 9:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 9:38 pm IST
India and Pakistan are not signatories of the NPT. After India's application, Pakistan too applied for the NSG membership in 2016.
Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the NPT should be allowed to enter the organisation which is a 48-member grouping that regulates the global nuclear commerce. (Photo: AP)
 Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the NPT should be allowed to enter the organisation which is a 48-member grouping that regulates the global nuclear commerce. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China on Friday said that there would be no discussion on India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) before reaching a specific plan on participation of members who have not signed the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) in the elite grouping.

Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the NPT should be allowed to enter the organisation which is a 48-member grouping that regulates the global nuclear commerce.

 

India and Pakistan are not signatories of the NPT. After India's application, Pakistan too applied for the NSG membership in 2016.

Answering a spate of questions whether any change of China's stand on India's entry into the NSG which is holding its plenary meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan on June 20-21, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here that the group will not discuss the entry of countries who have not signed the NPT "before reaching a specific plan".

"So there is no discussion on India's participation," he said, also declining to give a timeline to reach a consensus among member states on this issue.

Mr Lu said that Beijing was not blocking New Delhi's entry but only wanted to see rules and procedures of the NSG be followed.

"There is no blocking by certain members. Because there are procedures in the NSG and members make decisions according to the procedures and proceedings. As far as I know, this plenary meeting is being held and there will be discussions on the NPT non-parties participation and the political and legal issues concerning that," he said.

"Before reaching a specific plan, the NSG will not discuss on the participation of certain NPT non-party (countries who have not signed NPT). So there is no discussion on India''s participation," he said.

"As far China''s position is concerned, we respect the NSG rules and regulations and we will seek non-discriminatory solution that can be accepted by all," he said.

...
Tags: nuclear suppliers group, non-proliferation treaty, china, india
Location: China, Peking, Peking


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

'I ask that you pass on my words of sympathy and support to the victims' friends and families and wishes of early recovery to those injured,' President Putin further said in his message. (Photo: File)

Russia President Putin extends condolences to Himachal Pradesh bus mishap victims

It is unclear whether Trump changed his mind on the strikes or whether the administration altered course because of logistics or strategy. (Photo:AP)

Trump pulls back military strikes on Iran after initial approval

A separate parliamentary probe is also underway to fix responsibility of ignoring the intelligence warnings about the impending attacks. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

Another passenger, who was identified only as Peter, said 'the train guard could have done more'. (Photo: Twitter | @prasun6)

Indian family racially abused on train in Ireland



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Abhijit Bichukale. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

A separate parliamentary probe is also underway to fix responsibility of ignoring the intelligence warnings about the impending attacks. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

Nine senior Sri Lankan police officials will face criminal investigations for their failure to act on the intelligence warnings, including from India, to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people. (Photo: File)

At least 24 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire: official

At least two dozen people were killed when a fire ripped through a matchstick warehouse in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said. (Photo: AP)

Malaysia PM criticises 'ridiculous' charges over MH17

The Boeing 777 was travelling between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur when it was hit by a missile over part of eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian rebels. (Photo: File)

China's former Interpol chief pleads guilty to bribery, shows repentance

Photos released by the Tianjin court showed Meng, who disappeared last year, sitting between two police officers in the courtroom, wearing a light brown jacket. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham