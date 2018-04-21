search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Ahead of summit with South, US, North Korea suspends nuclear, missile tests

PTI, AP
Published Apr 21, 2018, 9:46 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 9:46 am IST
After the announcement on Saturday about testing, Trump tweeted, 'This is very good news for North Korea and the World' and 'big progress!'
The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the country is making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy. (Photo: File | AP)
 The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the country is making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy. (Photo: File | AP)

Seoul: North Korea said on Saturday it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.

The announcement came ahead of a new round of nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington, but there was no clear indication in the North's announcement if it would be willing to deal away its arsenal.

 

The North rather expressed confidence about its nuclear force, which leader Kim Jong Un declared as complete in November after a slew of weapons tests that included the underground detonation of a purported thermonuclear warhead and flight tests of three intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Some analysts believe Kim is entering the negotiations from a position of strength and is unlikely to accept a significant cut of his arsenal. South Korean and US officials have said Kim is likely trying to save his broken economy from heavy sanctions.

After the announcement on Saturday about testing, US President Donald Trump tweeted, "This is very good news for North Korea and the World" and "big progress!" He also said he's looking forward to his upcoming summit with Kim.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the country is making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

North Korea also vowed to actively engage with regional neighbours and the international community to secure peace in the Korean Peninsula and create an "optimal international environment" to build its economy.

The announcements came days before Kim is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

A separate meeting between Kim and Trump is anticipated in May or June.

The North's decisions were made in a meeting of the ruling party's full Central Committee which had convened to discuss a "new stage" of policies.

The Korean Workers' Party's Central Committee declared it a "great victory" in the country's official "byungjin" policy line of simultaneously pursuing economic and nuclear development.

The committee unanimously adopted a resolution that called for concentrating national efforts to achieve a strong socialist economy and "groundbreaking improvements in people's lives." "To secure transparency on the suspension of nuclear tests, we will close the republic's northern nuclear test site," the party's resolution said.

The agency quoted Kim as saying during the meeting: "Nuclear development has proceeded scientifically and in due order and the development of the delivery strike means also proceeded scientifically and verified the completion of nuclear weapons. We no longer need any nuclear test or test launches of intermediate and intercontinental range ballistic missiles and because of this the northern nuclear test site has finished its mission."

Seoul says Kim has expressed genuine interest in dealing away his nuclear weapons. But North Korea for decades has been pushing a concept of "denuclearization" that bears no resemblance to the American definition, vowing to pursue nuclear development unless Washington removes its troops from the peninsula.

Tags: nuclear tests, missile tests suspended, donald trump, kim jong un, ballistic missiles, moon jae-in
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shahid Kapoor has the cutest way to announce that he’s ready for second child

Shahid Kapoor with his adorable daughter Misha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Now, a ‘male pill’ sans side effects

There are hormonal drugs in clinical trials that target the production of sperm, but these affect the natural hormones in men much like female contraceptives affect hormones in women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Belly fat may be putting your heart at risk, says study

Central obesity is a store of excess fat around the middle of the body and is a marker of abnormal fat distribution. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stronger men may have healthier brains, says study

Turns out, muscular strength, measured by handgrip, is an indication of how healthy our brains are. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple offers free battery replacement for MacBooks

The iPhone maker previously came under scrutiny after it confirmed in December that software to deal with ageing batteries in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models could slow down performance.
 

4 tips to style a summer kurta

Grab your bright coloured kurta and pair it with a jazzy palazzo of different shade. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Had 'encounter' with Australian navy in South China Sea, says China

The Australian Broadcasting Corp cited one official saying the exchanges with the Chinese navy were polite but 'robust'. (Photo: Representational | File)

North, South Korea open hotline between leaders

Moon (R) and Kim (L) are due to meet on Friday on the southern side of the DMZ, in what will be only the third inter-Korean summit since the 1950-53 Korean War. (Photo: AP)

China defends Pakistan against Modi's 'terror export factory' remark

'We hope the international community could support the efforts made by Pakistan in counter-terrorism and forge effective cooperation with it in that regard,' Hua said. (Photo: File)

Cambodian man kills ex-wife then commits suicide live on Facebook

'We are investigating to find out why he killed his ex-wife,' police said. (Photo: Representational)

Couples caned in front of crowd for showing affection in public in Indonesia

People use their mobile phones to take pictures as a Sharia law official whips a woman who is convicted of prostitution during a public caning outside a mosque in Banda Aceh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham