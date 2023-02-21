  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World Middle East 21 Feb 2023 3 killed, 213 injure ...
World, Middle East

3 killed, 213 injured as two earthquakes shatter lives in Turkey

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2023, 8:16 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 9:25 am IST
Rescue workers search for victims at a collapsed building after a 6,4-magnitude second earthquake hit the Hatay province in southern Turkey, in Antakya, on February 20, two weeks after a 7,8-magnitude one hit the first time the same region. (Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)
 Rescue workers search for victims at a collapsed building after a 6,4-magnitude second earthquake hit the Hatay province in southern Turkey, in Antakya, on February 20, two weeks after a 7,8-magnitude one hit the first time the same region. (Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

Ankara [Turkey]: At least 3 persons were killed and 213 others were injured after the two fresh earthquakes hit Turkey's Southern Hatay province, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Turkish Interior Minister also stated that the search and rescue operations are underway at three sites.

On Monday evening, two earthquakes jolted Turkey's southernmost Hatay province, just two weeks after major quakes hit the region, the country's disaster management agency said.

According to Turkey's Anadolu Agency citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), one of the quakes occured at around 20.04 pm, local time (1704GMT) in the Defence district of Hatay, with a magnitude of 6.4. In contrast, the other quake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the country three minutes later, with its epicentre being in Hatay's Samandag province.

The first quake took place at a depth of 16.7 kilometres (10.4 miles), while the second one was at a depth of 7 km (4.3 mi). Both were felt in surrounding areas.

The quakes of two weeks ago, though centred in Kahramanmaras, 100 kilometres or more from Hatay, caused extensive damage in Hatay, reported Anadolu Agency.

AFAD issued warnings urging citizens to avoid coastal areas as a precaution against the risk of a rise in the sea level, which could reach up to 50 centimetres (1.6 feet).

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay called on citizens in the region to stay away from damaged buildings as authorities scan the affected areas.

Turkey is still not out of the pain of losing at least 41,000 people and another earthquake hitting the country, the agency reported.

Millions of people who survived the quake need humanitarian aid, authorities say, with many survivors left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures. Rescues are now few and far between.

Earlier, Turkey ended rescue efforts in eight out of ten provinces, almost two weeks after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands of people, the country's disaster agency said.

...
Tags: two fresh earthquakes in turkey, turkey's southern hatay province
Location: Turkey, Ankara


Horoscope 21 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

A supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has been sentenced to 5 years in jail for defaming the Army. (File Photo: AFP)

Pak court sentences Imran Khan's supporter to 5 years jail for tweeting against Army

US President Joe Biden (L) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as they attend a joint press conference in Kyiv, on February 20, 2023. - US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv on February 20, 2023, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, AFP journalists saw. Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital on his first visit to the country since the start of the conflict. (Photo: AFP)

Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kyiv stands'

This image made from video broadcasted by North Korea's KRT shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea. (KRT via AP)

North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats

The Chinese Communist Party reportedly allowed four of its major importers, including the country's biggest steelmaker, Baowu, to buy up Australian coal in the first week of January.(Representational image: ANI)

China ends coal ban, starts contacting Australian producers



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey

A woman walks by the destroyed Habib-i Neccar mosque in the historic southern city of Antakya in Hatay, Turkey, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria leaving more than 35,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid. (Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

Explosions rock Gaza, Israel says it hit Hamas rocket factory

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)

IS takes responsibility for Friday's Kabul blasts: Reports

Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. (Representational Image: ANI)

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 5 as storm moves into Oman

High waves break on the Mutrah sea side promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 2, 2021, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country. (AFP)

Taliban signs deal with Australian company, may legalize 'cannabis processing'

Cpharma rejected any kind of involvement in the cannabis deal with the Taliban, the company said in a press release. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->