India gifts another 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccines to Maldives

India on Saturday gifted another one lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the Maldives, with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar himself accompanying the fresh consignment on his twoday visit to the archipelago nation on Saturday.

This takes the overall gift of Covid vaccine doses for the Maldives to two lakh from India since New Delhi had gifted one lakh doses earlier. The EAM also announced a “standalone new Line of Credit (LoC) worth US$40 million” from India for the development of sports infrastructure in the Maldives during his address at a public event in the tiny nation which is India’s south-western maritime neighbour.

This fresh LoC is expected to be inked soon.