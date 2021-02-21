World Asia 21 Feb 2021 India gifts another ...
India gifts another 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccines to Maldives

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 7:09 am IST
This takes the overall gift of Covid vaccine doses for the Maldives to two lakh from India since New Delhi had gifted one lakh doses earlier
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hands over 100,000 additional doses of COVID vaccine to Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem. (PTI)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hands over 100,000 additional doses of COVID vaccine to Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem. (PTI)

India on Saturday gifted another one lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the Maldives, with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar himself accompanying the fresh consignment on his twoday visit to the archipelago nation on Saturday.

This takes the overall gift of Covid vaccine doses for the Maldives to two lakh from India since New Delhi had gifted one lakh doses earlier. The EAM also announced a “standalone new Line of Credit (LoC) worth US$40 million” from India for the development of sports infrastructure in the Maldives during his address at a public event in the tiny nation which is India’s south-western maritime neighbour.

 

This fresh LoC is expected to be inked soon.

...
