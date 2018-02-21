search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up five wickets in the first match as India cruised to a 28-run win. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd T20: Kohli and co eye series win as rain looms large
 
World, Asia

Philippine court gives Australian man life sentence for child porn, trafficking

AP
Published Feb 21, 2018, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 3:50 pm IST
3 victims testified at the trial that girls were also offered to other foreigners for sexual exploitation, according to the organization.
According to the International Justice Mission, a global organization that partners with local authorities to fight human trafficking and child sexual abuse, Shobbrook used girls for pornographic images and videos that he then distributed online. (Representational Image)
  According to the International Justice Mission, a global organization that partners with local authorities to fight human trafficking and child sexual abuse, Shobbrook used girls for pornographic images and videos that he then distributed online. (Representational Image)

Manila: A Philippine court has sentenced an Australian man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on human trafficking and child pornography charges.

Drew Frederick Shobbrook, 51, listened quietly as the verdict was read in a court in Cebu city on Tuesday.

 

Footage shot by local broadcaster ABS-CBN of the proceedings showed Leslie Ann Fernandez, a Philippine national co-accused in the case, crying next to Shobbrook.

Both were arrested during a 2013 operation in which 15 girls were rescued by Philippine authorities.

According to the International Justice Mission, a global organization that partners with local authorities to fight human trafficking and child sexual abuse, Shobbrook used girls for pornographic images and videos that he then distributed online.

Three victims testified at the trial that girls were also offered to other foreigners for sexual exploitation, according to the organization.

Attorney John Tanagho of the IJM said the conviction sends a strong message to perpetrators of human trafficking for online sexual exploitation of children in the Philippines.

"Whether someone is a foreigner or a Filipino, if they sexually abuse Filipino children online or by creating child pornography, then they will be held accountable," Tanagho said.

The IJM says there has been an increasing number of cases involving the online sexual exploitation of children in the Philippines, with the crime spreading as more people gain access to the internet. More than 80 percent of victims rescued from online sexual exploitation are minors.

Tags: human trafficking, child pornography, drew frederick shobbrook, international justice mission
Location: Philippines, National Capital Reg, Manila




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia India
 

After making peace last year, Ness Wadia chargesheeted for 'molesting' Preity Zinta

Controversy surrounding Preity Zinta's complaint against Ness Wadia cooled off in the past couple of years.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Sets a new benchmark against the Note 5

The Redmi Note 5 Pro puts emphasis on everyday performance and has a pair of great cameras.At Rs 13,999, it is currently your best bet in the budget midrange segment.
 

Girl electrocuted with headphones melting in ears while using mobile phone in Brazil

It is not clear exactly how the teenager was electrocuted and the cause of the shock is still under investigation.
 

World's largest SSD at 30.72TB starts production

Samsung also plans to expand the line-up later this year with 15.36TB, 7.68TB, 3.84TB, 1.92TB, 960GB and 800GB versions.
 

Bizarre new trend involves people proposing with avocados

While a food stylist shared pictures of an engagement ring hidden in an avocado, the trend now has its own hashtag (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Pence got stood up: N Korea cancels meeting with US vice prez at ‘last minute’

Pence was going to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, and the nominal head of state, Kim Yong Nam, but the North Koreans called off the February 10 meeting two hours before it was set to start. (Photo: File)

Emergency extended in Maldives

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen

Calls for Indian intervention threat to nation's sovereignty: Maldives

The Maldivian government called 'on all parties to refrain from such calls' and reiterated that it had maintained good relations with India since the country declared its independence. (Photo: AFP)

Doesn’t want Maldives to become another ‘flash point’, in talks with India: China

China views the Maldives as key to its Maritime Silk Road project in the Indian Ocean as it has already acquired Hambantota port in Sri Lanka and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. (photo: AP)

Wanted by Interpol, top Indian hotelier in Nepal arrested for drug trafficking

Mashkoor Ahmad Lari is the owner of Kathmandu's five-star Everest Hotel, which remained closed after its building developed major cracks in 2015 earthquakes. (Screengrab | theeveresthotel.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham