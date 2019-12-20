World Asia 20 Dec 2019 Vladimir Putin hints ...
World, Asia

Vladimir Putin hints at leaving Russian presidency in 2024

AFP
Published Dec 20, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Putin indicated he was in favour of removing the word 'successive' from a clause in the constitution.
Clocking in at four hours and twenty-five minutes, the question-and-answer session was one of the longest ever held by Putin in a format that has become an annual end-of-year tradition for the Russian leader. (Photo: File)
 Clocking in at four hours and twenty-five minutes, the question-and-answer session was one of the longest ever held by Putin in a format that has become an annual end-of-year tradition for the Russian leader. (Photo: File)

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dropped a cryptic hint seen by some as a sign he may not serve another term while also staunchly defending his Kremlin policies in a marathon news conference.

Clocking in at four hours and twenty-five minutes, the question-and-answer session was one of the longest ever held by Putin in a format that has become an annual end-of-year tradition for the Russian leader.

 

Putin -- who will shortly mark two decades since Boris Yeltsin dramatically handed him the presidency at the start of 2000 -- faced the media with Russia still isolated internationally and speculation growing about his own plans when his mandate ends in 2024.

Many of the questions posed by some 1,800 reporters accredited for the event focused on bread-and-butter regional issues in a country that stretches from the Baltic to the Pacific, which Putin traditionally responded to with a stream of statistics.

'No New Term'

But the most talked about moment came when Putin indicated he was in favour of removing the word "successive" from a clause in the constitution that says the Russian president should only serve two successive terms.

Were this to be implemented, Putin could not when his current term runs out in 2024 repeat the trick of 2008 where he temporarily handed the Kremlin to his ally Dmitry Medvedev to get round the two mandate rule.

"Your humble servant served two successive terms and then stepped down and had the constitutional right to return to the post of president," he said.

"But some of our political scientists and activists do not like this and maybe this could be removed, possibly."

Margarita Simonyan, the well-connected editor-in-chief of Russian broadcaster RT, said on Twitter: "If anyone had any doubts about whether the chief will seek another presidential term, he will not."

'Two Different Countries'

But with no successor in sight at this stage, Tatiana Stanovaya, head of the R.Politik analysis firm, said it was not clear if Putin's comments represented an "incentive to start a discussion or a decision that will be realised".

"He has increased the arguments in favour of a scenario of stepping down. Now the search for a successor will begin," she told AFP.

But asked to sum up his two decades in office -- which saw him named premier by Yeltsin in 1999, serve as president from 2000-2008, again premier from 2008-2012 and then return as president -- Putin said Russia in 2000 and 2019 were "two different countries".

He said Russia had been in the throes of "civil war" with the conflict in Chechnya when he took office while the economy had also "totally transformed" since the 1998 financial crisis.

Although Putin's popularity ratings have weakened since the peak of the boost from the 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, he still retains the support of a majority of Russians.

However, those watching on YouTube made clear they were unimpressed, with 43,000 pressing dislike and just 10,000 likes and some posting mocking comments.

'Trump Not Finished'

In other crucial comments in the press conference:

-- Putin said the impeachment of Donald Trump was based on "made-up" grounds and he did not believe that the US president was in any way finished.

-- He said "nobody knows" the true causes of climate change, indicating that global warming could be caused by astronomical factors like a tilt in the Earth's axis rather than man-made factors.

-- The body of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin should stay in its mausoleum on Red Square in Moscow, Putin said, while admitting he had changed his mind from his KGB days and now had a less rosy assessment of him.

-- He denied Russian military forces had any involvement in the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and said mercenaries in the conflict included Germans and French on both sides.

As in previous editions, dozens of journalists clamoured at Putin to be allowed to ask questions, bearing placards with the names of their media, home regions or simply expressions of admiration for the Russian leader.

The length was not far off the record for Putin's now notorious press marathons, four hours forty minutes in 2008.

But in an unexpected question at the end, a Russian journalist asked Putin about the successful business activities of his two daughters whom he never discusses in public. Visibly irritated, he did not directly answer the question.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: vladimir putin, boris yeltsin
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City)


Latest From World

Speaking to media here, Jaishankar said that the resolution neither provides a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir nor fair characterisation of what the Indian government is doing in the region. (Photo: File)

Have no interest in meeting Pramila Jayapal, says Jaishankar

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had made references to such a new so-called

UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries including India

The Joint Statement was issued at the end of the second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the State Department on Wednesday amidst the historic impeachment vote against President Donald Trump. (Photo: MEA Twitter)

India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate, irreversible action’ against terrorists

Earlier, Trump had once again hit out at House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that she is afraid to present her

Want an immediate trial, says Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Five dead, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash

Victims were seen being removed in a black body bags and placed next to a sign reading 'Temporary Mortuary' at the roadside in Kwu Tung, a region close to the border with China. (Photo: Representational)

'Unbridled power can be dangerous': Pak SC on General Bajwa's extension

On November 28, Bajwa got a six-month conditional extension from the Supreme Court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and pitted the powerful military against the judiciary. (Photo: File | AP)

71-year-old Japan man arrested for making 24,000 complaint calls: Police

Japan is seeing an increasing number of social problems caused by the nation's rapidly ageing population. (Representational Image)

China suspends planned additional tariffs on US goods

Beijing suspended additional tariffs on US products that had been due to kick in on Sunday, after Washington and Beijing announced a major thaw in their trade war Friday. (Photo: File)

Typhoon Kammuri to make landfall soon, Philippines carries out evacuation

Nearly 70,000 people had already fled their homes in the Bicol region, disaster officials said, which is where the typhoon is expected to strike first. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham