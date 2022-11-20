  
World Asia 20 Nov 2022 Historic compensatio ...
World, Asia

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 20, 2022, 9:29 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 9:29 am IST
A file photo of protests staged by activists from the group Just Stop Oil in London (Image: AFP)
 A file photo of protests staged by activists from the group Just Stop Oil in London (Image: AFP)

Sharm El-Sheikh: Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.

After the decision on the fund was approved, talks were put on hold for 30 minutes so delegates could read texts of other measures they were to vote on.
The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash sometimes viewed as reparations    because they are often the victims of climate worsened floods, droughts, heat waves, famines and storms despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe.

It is also long been called an issue of climate justice.

This is how a 30-year-old journey of ours has finally, we hope, found fruition today, said Pakistan Climate Minister Sherry Rehman, who often took the lead for the world's poorest nations. One-third of her nation was submerged this summer by a devastating flood and she and other officials used the motto: What went on in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan.

Maldives Environment Minister Aminath Shauna told The AP Saturday “that means for countries like ours we will have the mosaic of solutions that we have been advocating for.

Outside experts hailed the decision as historic.

This loss and damage fund will be a lifeline for poor families whose houses are destroyed, farmers whose fields are ruined, and islanders forced from their ancestral homes, said Ani Dasgupta, president of the environmental think tank World Resources Institute, minutes after the early morning approval. This positive outcome from COP27 is an important step toward rebuilding trust with vulnerable countries.

It's a reflection of what can be done when the poorest nations remain unified, said Alex Scott, a climate diplomacy expert at the think tank E3G.

I think this is huge to have governments coming together to actually work out at least the first step of ... how to deal with the issue of loss and damage, Scott said. But like all climate financials, it is one thing to create a fund, it's another to get money flowing in and out, she said.

The developed world still has not kept its 2009 pledge to spend $100 billion a year in other climate aid designed to help poor nations develop green energy and adapt to future warming.

The agreement offers hope to the vulnerable people that they will get help to recover from climate disasters and rebuild their lives, said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

Loss and damage is a way of both recognizing past harm and compensating for that past harm, said Dartmouth climate scientist Justin Mankin, who calculated dollar amounts for each country's warming. These harms are scientifically identifiable.”

In many ways we're talking about reparations, said University of Maryland environmental health and justice professor Sacoby Wilson. It's an appropriate term to use he said, because the rich northern countries got the benefits of fossil fuels, while the poorer global south gets the damage in floods, droughts, climate refugees and hunger.

...
Tags: climate change, cop27 climate summit, global warming


Related Stories

Developed world tries to avoid responsiblity for climate change
Modi says climate change goes beyond policymaking
Climate change alters monsoon system in Telangana

Latest From World

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that the strikes had also hit Syrian army positions and that at least 12 had been killed, including both SDF and Syrian army soldiers. — Representational Image/AFP

Turkey launches airstrikes over northern Syria

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. (AP File)

Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter account

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo: AFP)

Keen to solve Tamil community problems in Sri Lanka by next year: Wickremesinghe

Among the five permanent members of the 15-nation Council, the US, UK, France and Russia have supported a permanent seat for India in the UN body. — AFP

France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent



MOST POPULAR

 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Developed world tries to avoid responsiblity for climate change

The draft reaffirms that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions. (Image:AFP)

UN body expresses concern over slavery in China and forced marriages among Indians

United Nations Headquarters in New York (AFP file image)

Fire kills 9 Indians in Maldives capital

People evacuated from a fire gutted building in the Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022, await relocation after a major fire swept through cramped living quarters of foreign workers. (Mohamed SHAABIN / AFP)

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt

In recent years, Erdogan (in picture) has led a broad crackdown on the militants as well as on Kurdish lawmakers and activists. Amid skyrocketing inflation and other economic troubles, Erdogan's anti-terrorism campaign is a key rallying point for him ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year. — PTI

Ukrainian forces claim gains on southern front

The deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, also tweeted a photo of a Ukrainian flag being raised in the village of Vysokopillia. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->