World Asia 20 Sep 2019 China to open visa o ...
World, Asia

China to open visa office in Peshawar to further boost economic relations with Pak

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
The centre provides people exposure to the Chinese culture, literature, art and history through exhibitions, movie screenings and training.
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing announced this on Thursday after visiting 'One Window Centre' set up here by Chinese Embassy to provide an opportunity to the people to explore the culture of China. (Photo: File)
 Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing announced this on Thursday after visiting 'One Window Centre' set up here by Chinese Embassy to provide an opportunity to the people to explore the culture of China. (Photo: File)

Peshawar: China has decided to open a visa office in Peshawar to further boost economic relations with Pakistan.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing announced this on Thursday after visiting 'One Window Centre' set up here by Chinese Embassy to provide an opportunity to the people to explore the culture of China.

 

Read: Yao Jing, newly-appointed ambassador

The centre provides people exposure to the Chinese culture, literature, art and history through exhibitions, movie screenings and training.

The China Window Centre was inaugurated on October 1 last year. However, due to security threats, it was shut down and was re-inaugurated on January 2.

Interacting with media after visiting the centre, Yao said the first small economic zone of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Rashakai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be made operational this year and the development will help in poverty alleviation.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: yao jing, china-pakistan economic corridor, visa office
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar


Latest From World

Sara Welch of KTLA news station, made the gaffe on air saying that she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase, but he was 'unavailable for comment'. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video goes viral

After failing to secure a clear election victory twice in six months, Israel's longest-serving prime minister now seems to be calculating that he can stay in power only by sharing it. (Photo: File)

Israel's Netanyahu fails to secure clear election win. What happens next?

The National Weather Service said the rainfall was winding down in areas that had been hit the hardest, but some parts of Fort Bend, Harris and Galveston counties were seeing additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall every hour. (Photo: AP)

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Houston ahead of Howdy Modi mega event

Trump late Thursday posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter showing him shaking hands with Zuckerberg, but didn’t share details of their conversation. (Photo: Twitter)

Mark Zuckerberg meets Trump, senators; says no to selling WhatsApp and Instagram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cars in demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze top segment sales in August 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds the largest market share at 62 per cent.
 

Bigg Boss 13 promo leaked, these two TV stars to be part of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Watch: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video goes viral

Sara Welch of KTLA news station, made the gaffe on air saying that she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase, but he was 'unavailable for comment'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Pet dog dies after acting as fire alarm

These furry creatures have often saved human lives. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Five important features WhatsApp needs right now

WhatsApp needs to step up its game in five areas.
 

The Zoya Factor has contemporary reference to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; read how

Angad Bedi, Dulquer Salmaan and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Sri Lanka Presidential front-runner will restore ties with China: Adviser

Sri Lanka's leading presidential candidate, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, would

Pakistan fails to garner support in UNHRC to place resolution on Kashmir

India's diplomatic efforts appeared to have clearly paid off by persuading the international community on its ability to manage the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir as an 'internal matter' of the country. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan departs for Saudi Arabia to hold talks

Khan's visit to Saudi comes before he is scheduled to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Radio Pakistan reported. (Photo: File)

Pak PM leaves for Saudi to discuss Kashmir, bilateral issues: Official

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including the Kashmir issue, with the Kingdom's leadership. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka to hold presidential election on November 16

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has named Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its presidential candidate. (Photo: Representational Image/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham