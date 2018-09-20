search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Those opposing economic corridor will 'never succeed': China to Pak

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 2:29 pm IST
General Bajwa, who is in China, called on Xi Jinping after his meetings with the top Chinese military officials.
'Those who oppose the BRI or the CPEC shall never succeed as this is an initiative of peace and development not only for China but for region and beyond,' it quoted Xi as saying. (Photo: File)
 'Those who oppose the BRI or the CPEC shall never succeed as this is an initiative of peace and development not only for China but for region and beyond,' it quoted Xi as saying. (Photo: File)

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has told Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa that those who oppose his pet projects - the BRI and the CPEC - will "never succeed" as these are initiatives aimed at fostering peace and development.

The USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project of the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a pet project of President Xi aimed at enhancing China's influence around the world through China-funded infrastructure projects.

 

India has opposed the CPEC project and protested to China as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

General Bajwa, who is in China, called on Xi after his meetings with the top Chinese military officials.

"While we work for peace, we need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging our resolve. We greatly value Chinese support...," Bajwa said.

He met Xi on a special invitation and they discussed regional security environment, challenges and way forward, Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Those who oppose the BRI or the CPEC shall never succeed as this is an initiative of peace and development not only for China but for region and beyond," it quoted Xi as saying.

Terming Pakistan as "our time-tested iron friend", he said the country had a pivotal role towards this lasting relationship.

He acknowledged the role of the Pakistan armed forces towards regional peace and stability.

President Xi said that China shall continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.

Bajwa said that Pakistan understands the importance of peace and has given lot of sacrifices for achieving it.

He said the BRI, with the CPEC as its flagship project, is destined to succeed despite all odds and the Pakistan Army shall ensure security of the CPEC at all costs, the statement said.

Earlier, Bajwa in his meeting with top military official General Zhang Youxia assured him that the new government, like the Pakistani military, follows a consistent policy of pragmatic cooperation with China.

General Zhang is the highest military official as he is the vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) which is the high command of the two-million-strong People's Liberation Army (PLA) headed by President Xi.

"The Pakistani military and its new government are consistent in their policy towards China," Bajwa told Zhang during their meeting here on Tuesday, a Chinese Defence Ministry press release quoted him as saying.

His assurance about the new government besides the Pakistan military following a "consistent policy" towards China comes in the backdrop of reports of differences over the USD 50 billion CPEC.

Projects of the CPEC, regarded as the flagship initiative in Xi's multi-billion-dollar BRI, figured high during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's talks with new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad last month.

Pakistan is willing to continue to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China in the areas of counter-terrorism, equipment technology, and personnel training to ensure the safe and smooth development of CPEC, Bajwa said.

Tags: xi jinping, qamar javed bajwa, belt and road initiative, cpec, imran khan
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Fierce dog takes on cobra to save her puppies in Odisha

Residents of the town recorded the confrontation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meghan's recipe book tops Amazon's bestseller list, bumps JK Rowling off No 1 spot

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of "Together: Our Community Cookbook", which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. (Photo: AP)
 

Bhumi Pednekar shows 4 ways to nail the Indo-Western look this Ganesh Chathurti

Here are the Indo-Western looks sported by Bhumi Pednekar.
 

Eating pasta during pregnancy doubles risk of kids getting Type 1 diabetes as teens

Study stressed that they had not proved the link and that more studies were needed before women should alter their diets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy: 10-4-10-8! Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A world record

Jharkhand's left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Twitter can’t keep calm as Manish Pandey pulls off a stunner vs Pakistan

The Indian bowlers were key to bundling the Men in Green out for 162 runs, but substitute Manish Pandey too played a pivotal role by taking a spectacular catch at long-on to dismiss captain Sarfraz Ahmed for six runs. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Malaysia EX-PM faces corruption charges over USD 681 mn bank balance

Police say he will face 21 money-laundering charges related to the mysterious transfer of huge sums into his personal bank account, a key episode in the long-running scandal. He may also face additional charges under anti-corruption laws. (Photo: AP)

Japan's Shinzo Abe re-elected as as party head, to continue as PM

Abe handily defeated his sole challenger, Shigeru Ishiba, a former defense minister. (Photo: File)

Philippines typhoon Mangkhut toll hits 81, expected to rise

A Filipino trooper keeps guard as search operations continue at the site where victims are believed to have been buried by a landslide triggered by Typhoon Mangkhut lashed across Itogon, Benguet province, northern Philippines. (Photo: AP)

Kim Jong Un agrees to dismantle main nuclear site if US takes steps too

South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold documents after signing at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, on September 19, 2018. (Photo: AP)

Russia claims fresh proof that Ukraine downed flight MH17

Russia's defence ministry Chief of the Main Rocket and Artillery Department Lt General Nikolai Parshin attends a press briefing dedicated to the crash of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane operating flight MH17 in Moscow.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham