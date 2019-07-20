Imran khan to fly to America on qatar airways

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to Washington by Qatar Airways, an aide of the premier said on Friday.

Naeemul Haq, special assistant to the PM, said preparations for the visit to US were completed.

The PM will be embarking on a three-day maiden official visit to the Washington on July 21 on the invitation of Donald Trump. Special assistant on information minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said Mr Khan, accompanying by a small delegation, will protect the interests of Pakistan and its people during this important visit. She lamented that the past rulers used to protect their personal financial interests during the foreign visits.

PM Khan is expected to try to mend fences and attract investment during his meeting in exchange for assurances of full cooperation in ending the war in Afghanistan and fighting militant threats.