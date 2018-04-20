search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Couples canned in front of crowd for showing affection in public in Indonesia

AP
Published Apr 20, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Sharia police wanted to convict them of adultery, which would’ve resulted in a greater number of lashes, but lacked enough witnesses.
People use their mobile phones to take pictures as a Sharia law official whips a woman who is convicted of prostitution during a public caning outside a mosque in Banda Aceh. (Photo: AP)
 People use their mobile phones to take pictures as a Sharia law official whips a woman who is convicted of prostitution during a public caning outside a mosque in Banda Aceh. (Photo: AP)

Aceh: Indonesia’s deeply conservative Aceh province on Friday caned several unmarried couples for showing affection in public and two women for prostitution before an enthusiastic audience of hundreds.

The canings were possibly the last to be done before large crowds in Aceh after the province’s governor announced earlier this month that the punishments would be moved indoors.

 

The caning last year of two men for gay sex before a baying mob drew attention to Aceh’s increasingly harsh implementation of Sharia law and a wave of condemnation.

The women accused of prostitution were caned 11 times each. One of the women held up her hand after the fifth lash, signalling the pain was too intense. She was given a drink and the strokes resumed despite her evident discomfort.

The six young people accused of flirtatious behaviour received between 11 and 22 strokes. Sharia police wanted to convict them of adultery, which would’ve resulted in a greater number of lashes, but lacked enough witnesses.

Some residents of Aceh, the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia to impose Sharia law, are opposed to having the canings performed inside prisons. About a thousand people protested outside the Banda Aceh mayor’s office on Thursday. They say hiding the canings will reduce the deterrent effect.

Historically, Aceh, located at the tip of the island of Sumatra, was the first region of the Indonesian archipelago to adopt Islam after contacts with Arab traders from as early as the 8th century. Its implementation of Sharia law was a concession made by the central government in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence.

Human Rights Watch has dismissed the change to indoor whipping as cosmetic and called for Aceh to abolish caning and the laws that allow it. It says caning remains a form of torture whether it is done in public or not.

Tags: sharia law, human rights watch, couples canned, prostitution
Location: Indonesia, Aceh, Banda Aceh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 summer cocktails to lift your spirits

When it comes to beverages, something that is cool and refreshing is what the season demands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indonesia's 'fish people' adapted to life under water by developing larger spleens

This is the first known example of human’s adapting to deep sea diving (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Is iPhone SE 2 still a possibility?

Apple has initially released the iPhone SE in March 2016, which is actually overdue for a refresh. Henceforth, we can expect a new revamped iPhone SE 2 later this year, most likely at WWDC slated on June 4.
 

An aspirin a day keeps heartbreak away

Grief has also been tied to what is known as broken heart syndrome, a temporary condition wherein people feel chest pain similar to that of a heart attack. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: CSK CEO reveals reason behind booking train for fans to Pune home games

Other expenses including travel, food, accommodation, match tickets and jerseys were also arranged by CSK for the fans. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Japan to trial 'world's first urine test' to detect cancer

'If this method is put to practical use, it will be a lot easier for people to get a cancer test, as there will be no need to go to a medical organisation for a blood test,' Hitachi spokesman Chiharu Odaira said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

China cuts smog but health of millions already affected, suggests study

China cut concentrations of hazardous particles known as PM2.5 by 6.5 per cent in 338 cities in 2017. (Photo: Flickr)

Model claiming to know 'a lot' on Trump, Russia due in Thai court

Anastasia Vashukevich, who was due to appear in a Thai court faces a lawsuit over footage she filmed purporting to show Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko (in pic) enjoying lavish hospitality on a yacht owned by a billionaire. (Photo: AFP)

Indian man's suicide triggers hunger strike at Japan immigration detention centre

The man was reportedly depressed about how long it was taking for his status to be adjudicated by authorities. (Photo: Representational)

Pak has taken 'serious measures' to curb terror: Russian envoy tells India

Nikolay Kudashev, a career diplomat and specialist on South East Asia, was appointed Russia's Ambassador to India in August 2017. (Photo: Twitter | @RusEmbIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham