search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Cambodian man kills ex-wife then commits suicide live on Facebook

REUTERS
Published Apr 20, 2018, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 3:39 pm IST
Ra Chhay Rath, 21, killed his ex-wife at school on Thursday then went to the nearby Tsubasa bridge and jumped into the Mekong river.
'We are investigating to find out why he killed his ex-wife,' police said. (Photo: Representational)
 'We are investigating to find out why he killed his ex-wife,' police said. (Photo: Representational)

Phnom Penh: A Cambodian man murdered his ex-wife and then jumped off a bridge in a suicide that he broadcast live on Facebook, police said on Friday, in the first such case reported in the country.

Facebook is the social media platform of choice for Cambodians. Nearly a third of the country’s 15.8 million people are Facebook users and the network is a major source of information, particularly for young people.

 

Ra Chhay Rath, 21, killed his former wife at a school on Thursday then went to the nearby Tsubasa bridge, in Kandal province, and jumped into the Mekong river. Only the suicide was broadcast, police said.

“It has never happened before. It was the first case,” police spokesman Kirth Chantharith told Reuters, referring to the broadcast of the suicide.

“We are investigating to find out why he killed his ex-wife.”

Police said the man’s body had not been found.

Reuters was able to access videos of the suicide on Friday shared by Facebook users. It was not immediately clear whether anyone had reported the video or asked for it to be taken down.

A spokesman for Facebook later said the company was “deeply saddened by this tragedy” and that it had removed the video.

“We don’t allow the promotion of violence or suicide on Facebook and have removed the video,” the spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

“We want people to have a safe experience on Facebook and we work with organisations around the world to provide assistance for people in distress.”

In 2017, Facebook said it would expand its pattern recognition software after successful tests in the United States to detect users with suicidal intent.

Facebook has been embroiled in a number of content moderation controversies over recent years.

It has also been accused by human rights advocates of not doing enough to weed out hate messages while it faces questions in several countries about data privacy.

Tags: man murders ex-wife, commits suicide, murder, facebook, mekong river
Location: Cambodia, Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 summer cocktails to lift your spirits

When it comes to beverages, something that is cool and refreshing is what the season demands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indonesia's 'fish people' adapted to life under water by developing larger spleens

This is the first known example of human’s adapting to deep sea diving (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Is iPhone SE 2 still a possibility?

Apple has initially released the iPhone SE in March 2016, which is actually overdue for a refresh. Henceforth, we can expect a new revamped iPhone SE 2 later this year, most likely at WWDC slated on June 4.
 

An aspirin a day keeps heartbreak away

Grief has also been tied to what is known as broken heart syndrome, a temporary condition wherein people feel chest pain similar to that of a heart attack. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: CSK CEO reveals reason behind booking train for fans to Pune home games

Other expenses including travel, food, accommodation, match tickets and jerseys were also arranged by CSK for the fans. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Couples canned in front of crowd for showing affection in public in Indonesia

People use their mobile phones to take pictures as a Sharia law official whips a woman who is convicted of prostitution during a public caning outside a mosque in Banda Aceh. (Photo: AP)

Japan to trial 'world's first urine test' to detect cancer

'If this method is put to practical use, it will be a lot easier for people to get a cancer test, as there will be no need to go to a medical organisation for a blood test,' Hitachi spokesman Chiharu Odaira said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

China cuts smog but health of millions already affected, suggests study

China cut concentrations of hazardous particles known as PM2.5 by 6.5 per cent in 338 cities in 2017. (Photo: Flickr)

Model claiming to know 'a lot' on Trump, Russia due in Thai court

Anastasia Vashukevich, who was due to appear in a Thai court faces a lawsuit over footage she filmed purporting to show Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko (in pic) enjoying lavish hospitality on a yacht owned by a billionaire. (Photo: AFP)

Indian man's suicide triggers hunger strike at Japan immigration detention centre

The man was reportedly depressed about how long it was taking for his status to be adjudicated by authorities. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham