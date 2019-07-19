Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 19 Jul 2019 2 killed, 10 injured ...
World, Asia

2 killed, 10 injured in Kabul University blast

ANI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 10:22 am IST
The casualties were confirmed by Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry's spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar.
The blast took place in Police District 3 (PD3) area in the city. (Photo: ANI)
 The blast took place in Police District 3 (PD3) area in the city. (Photo: ANI)

Kabul: At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion near the Kabul University on Friday.

The blast took place in Police District 3 (PD3) area in the city, TOLO news reported.

 

The casualties were confirmed by Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry's spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar.

A number of students were waiting outside the university when the explosion occurred, sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, two vehicles went up in flames after the blast.
More details are awaited.

...
Tags: kabul, blast
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol


