Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 19 Jun 2019 Japan: 6.4 magnitude ...
World, Asia

Japan: 6.4 magnitude earthquake causes minor tsunami, 16 hurt

AFP
Published Jun 19, 2019, 8:48 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 8:48 am IST
The earthquake struck at a late hour in mainly sparsely populated areas so it was not easy to evaluate the damage immediately.
The nation's meteorological agency had warned Tuesday that a wave of one metre (three feet) could hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo, but only small ripples of 10 centimetres were recorded. (Photo: File)
 The nation's meteorological agency had warned Tuesday that a wave of one metre (three feet) could hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo, but only small ripples of 10 centimetres were recorded. (Photo: File)

Tokyo: A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan, sparking a tsunami advisory that was later lifted with no reports Wednesday of major damage and only a handful of light injuries.

The nation's meteorological agency had warned Tuesday that a wave of one metre (three feet) could hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo, but only small ripples of 10 centimetres were recorded.

 

The agency cancelled the tsunami advisory around two and a half hours after the quake. The earthquake registered six on the Japanese scale, which goes up to a maximum of seven and was felt in the capital, which is more than 300 kilometres (185 miles) away.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.4.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters his government would be "on the maximum alert" to prepare for possible rescue operations in the region and warned citizens to be vigilant for strong aftershocks.

At least 16 were injured after the earthquake, local authorities told AFP. In Niigata, a man in his 30s fell down and broke a bone, a woman in her 60s fell from her wheelchair and sustained light injuries, and two others were also lightly injured, the prefecture's disaster management department said in a statement. In Yamagata, at least 12 people were injured "but we are still gathering information on details," the prefecture's disaster management official Yusuke Niizeki told AFP.

The earthquake struck at a late hour in mainly sparsely populated areas so it was not easy to evaluate the damage immediately. Witnesses cited by national broadcaster NHK said they experienced strong shaking that knocked some books off shelves and moved some furniture. The broadcaster showed images of some cups and glasses smashed on the floor of a restaurant. Officials immediately stopped bullet train services in the region as a precautionary measure, but resumed operation from Wednesday morning, according to NHK.

Thousands of households were left without power temporarily but power supply recovered by Wednesday morning, NHK also said. An agency official told an emergency news conference that residents in the region should stay vigilant as "a sizeable earthquake may occur again." The official also warned that bad weather was forecast in the region, which could potentially trigger landslides. NHK aired footage showing an elementary school ceiling collapsing onto the ground, and small scale landslides in some towns and near railways.

"All nuclear power plants have reported no abnormalities," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters in a late nationally televised news conference on Tuesday. "Strong jolts may continue," warned Suga, adding that authorities were checking for signs of damage or injuries. There were multiple small aftershocks after the main quake.

Some local roads were also closed after the earthquake, which struck at around 10:22 pm (1322 GMT). Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where many of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded. A powerful quake rocked northern Japan in September and triggered massive landslides that killed 44.

Last June, a deadly tremor rocked the Osaka region, killing five people and injuring more than 350 others.

On March 11, 2011, a devastating 9.0-magnitude quake struck under the Pacific Ocean, and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed thousands of lives. Niigata itself has a history of large earthquakes. In 2004, a 6.8-magnitude quake hit, killing 68, including elderly people who died in the days and weeks after the first tremor from stress and fatigue. The area was also hit by a magnitude-6.8 quake in 2007, leaving 15 people dead.

...
Tags: earthquake, japan, tsunami
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

He revisited campaign themes from four years ago, decrying illegal immigration, the news media and his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign, presents himself as 'victim'

His office said in a statement that the Prime Minister underlined the importance of mutual support by China and Pakistan to each other on their respective issues of core interest. (Photo: File)

Close cooperation between Pak, China factor of peace, stability in region: Imran Khan

Speaking to Xi on Tuesday, Trump further said that the world hopes to see the United States and China reach an agreement. (Photo: File)

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump hold talks amidst trade dispute

President Donald Trump

US will start removing 'millions' of illegal migrants next week: Donald Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

Amy Jackson with George Panayiotou. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Owaisi welcomed by 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants at oath, ends with 'Allahu Akbar'

Unaffected by the chants, Owaisi, took the oath and ended his speech with his own slogan: 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind'. (Photo: Screengrab).
 

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

ania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also targeted by many people on social media who shared pictures and claimed that the couple was partying a day before the much-awaited IND-PAK clash. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan. (Video Courstesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

The big tree, known as peepal in Hindi, is considered sacred by many in India and cutting one down is considered inauspicious. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazing! A real Iron Man suit exists and it can fly

Adam Savage is currently working on a return to TV. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump hold talks amidst trade dispute

Speaking to Xi on Tuesday, Trump further said that the world hopes to see the United States and China reach an agreement. (Photo: File)

Japan issues tsunami advisory following quake

A wave of one metre (three feet) is expected to hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo, the nation's meteorological agency said. (Photo: Representational)

Don't open 'pandora's box' in Middle East: China warns US on rising tension with Iran

'The United States should change its practice of extreme pressure,' Wang said. (Photo: File)

Hong Kong leader apologises for Bill fracas, refuses to quit

Carrie Lam (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong protests marked by demonstrators' coordinated efforts to outwit govt

It must be noted here that although Hong Kong is an autonomous territory, there is close cooperation between its police and their mainland counterparts, who have among the most advanced and intrusive surveillance systems. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham