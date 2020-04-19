World Asia 19 Apr 2020 Hong Kong arrests pr ...
World, Asia

Hong Kong arrests pro democracy activists, UK and US condemn the move

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Condemning the arrests, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the arrests "deeply concerning"
Former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Martin Lee (C) talks to members of the media as he leaves the Central District police station in Hong Kong. AFP Photo
 Former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Martin Lee (C) talks to members of the media as he leaves the Central District police station in Hong Kong. AFP Photo

Hong Kong: Police in Hong Kong carried out a sweeping operation against high-profile democracy campaigners on Saturday, arresting 15 activists on charges related to massive protests that rocked the Asian financial hub last year.

Among those targeted was 72-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of anti-establishment newspaper Apple Daily, who was arrested at his home.

 

The group also included former lawmakers Martin Lee, Margaret Ng, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung, Au Nok-hin and current lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung.

They are accused of organising and taking part in unlawful assemblies in August and October, according to the police.

Five were arrested on suspicion of publicising unauthorised public meetings in September and October.

"The arrestees were charged or will be charged with related crimes," superintendent Lam Wing-ho said.

All 15 are due to appear in court mid-May.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the arrests "deeply concerning", saying in a tweet that "politicized law enforcement is inconsistent with universal values of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly".

The semi-autonomous city was shaken by widespread and sometimes violent street protests in 2019, sparked by a now-abandoned proposal to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland and its opaque judicial system.

"Today's arrests of pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong is another nail in the coffin of 'one country, two systems'," said Sophie Richardson, the China director at Human Rights Watch, referring to the principle that guarantees freedoms in the city not seen on the mainland.

...
Tags: hong kong pro democracy protest, us secretary of state mike pompeo, hong kong activists


Latest From World

A man waves the US flag in front of the Hall of Justice Courthouse while protesters rally in downtown San Diego against California's stay at home order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, on Saturday. (AFP)

Scores of US families turn to food banks to survive Coronavirus crisis

Representational image. (AP)

China classifies coronavirus epicentre Wuhan as 'low-risk area'

Protesters wave flags outside of the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio. AFP Photo

Resentment grows in US as hundreds protest against lockdown

US President Donald Trump addressing the Coronavirus briefing on Saturday. (AFP)

Trump doubts accuracy of China's Covid-19 death toll, terms it 'unrealistic'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

South Korea: President Moon Jae-in's party wins national election by landslide

File image of President of South Korea Moon Jae-in. (AP)

China classifies coronavirus epicentre Wuhan as 'low-risk area'

Representational image. (AP)

Coronavirus kills 9 doctors in Philippines

Representative Image (AP)

China revises Covid-19 death toll to 4,632 amid charges of underreporting

Hospital beds are pictured inside a field hospital that had offered beds for Covid-19 coronavirus patients during the height of the crisis in Wuhan. (AFP)

Coronavirus outbreak: India reacts sharply to UN body representative's remarks

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham