World Asia 19 Feb 2020 Too early to say Cov ...
World, Asia

Too early to say Covid-19 less deadly than SARS: WHO

AFP
Published Feb 19, 2020, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2020, 3:47 pm IST
The death toll rose to 2,004, with most of the deaths in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in Dec before spiralling into an epidemic
Members of a police sanitation team spray disinfectant on a bridge as a preventive measure agaist the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bozhou, in Chinas eastern Anhui province. AFP photo
 Members of a police sanitation team spray disinfectant on a bridge as a preventive measure agaist the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bozhou, in Chinas eastern Anhui province. AFP photo

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 2,000 on Wednesday after 136 more people died, with the number of new cases falling for a second straight day, according to the National Health Commission.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 74,185.

 

The death toll rose to 2,004, with most of the deaths in central Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.

In its daily update, the National Health Commission reported 1,749 new cases of people infected with the virus nationwide, the lowest number of new cases this month.

The new infections were overwhelmingly in Hubei.

Outside the epicentre, there were only 56 new cases reported, falling for the 15th day in a row.

A study released by Chinese officials said most patients have mild cases of the illness, and health officials have described the slowing numbers as an indication that the outbreak is under control.

President Xi Jinping, in a phone call with the British prime minister, said China's measures were achieving “visible progress”, according to state media Tuesday.

However, the World Health Organization has cautioned that it is too early to tell if the decline will continue.

On Tuesday the director of a hospital in the central Hubei city of Wuhan became the seventh medical worker to succumb to the COVID-19 illness.

...
Tags: world health organization (who), china coronavirus, covid-19


Related Stories

COVID-19 cases jump by two-thirds in one day in South Korea

Latest From World

Members of a police sanitation team spray disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

COVID-19 cases jump by two-thirds in one day in South Korea

An unidentified passenger is surrounded by the media after he disembarked from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship on Wednesday. AP photo

Japan ship quarantine ends, passengers leave Diamond Princess

Attorney General William Barr. AP photo

Barr could quit over Trump tweets

Representational image (PTI photo)

Keep Pakistan in Grey List: FATF



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

COVID-19 cases jump by two-thirds in one day in South Korea

Members of a police sanitation team spray disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

Japan ship quarantine ends, passengers leave Diamond Princess

An unidentified passenger is surrounded by the media after he disembarked from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship on Wednesday. AP photo

Covid-19 cases in China on rise, death toll up by 105

People wearing face mask walk at a downtown street in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens of thousands of people in China since December. AP photo

Thieves rob 6,000 hygiene masks in Japan

Representational Image.

No end to China's crackdown on dissent despite coronavirus crisis: Rights activists

Xu Zhiyong has asked for Xi Jinping to step down. (Twitter: Amnesty)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham