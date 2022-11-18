  
World Asia 18 Nov 2022 Developed world trie ...
World, Asia

Developed world tries to avoid responsiblity for climate change

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 18, 2022, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2022, 5:45 pm IST
The draft reaffirms that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions. (Image:AFP)
 The draft reaffirms that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions. (Image:AFP)

NEW DELHI: A first formal draft of the UN climate summit deal in Egypt was published on Friday, yet again leaving out India's call for phase down of all fossil fuels and without any proposal on loss and damage funding.

It reaffirmed that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires rapid and deep emission cuts.

Loss and damage refer to the consequences of climate change that go beyond what people can adapt to, or when options exist but a community doesn't have the resources to access or utilise them.

Financing or a new fund for addressing loss and damage -- for example money needed for relocating people displaced by floods -- has been a long-pending demand of poor and developing countries, including India. But rich countries have avoided discussions on it for over a decade.

Experts said it is surprising that the call for phasing down all fossil fuels didn't find a place in the draft text despite most developing countries and some developed nations, including the US, and the European Union supporting it.

India had proposed last Saturday that the talks wrap up with a decision to “phase down” all fossil fuels and not just coal. EU Vice President Frans Timmermans told the media on Tuesday that the bloc would support India's proposal “if it comes on top of what we already agreed in Glasgow”.

According to media reports, US climate envoy John Kerry said the US will support the proposal as long as it focuses on “unabated oil and gas”.

The 10-page draft deal document published on Friday is a refined version of the 20-page “non-paper” (or an informal draft) published by the UN climate agency on Thursday.

The draft text on COP 27's overarching decision puts a “placeholder” on funding arrangements to address loss and damage, which means parties are yet to reach a consensus on the matter.

It “encourages the continued efforts to accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power and phase out and rationalize inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, in line with national circumstances and recognizing the need for support towards just transitions”.

The draft reaffirms that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 relative to the 2010 level and to net zero around mid-century, as well as deep reductions in other greenhouse gases.

It calls for a roadmap for the delivery of the committed doubling of adaptation finance by 2025. It has been estimated that adaptation finance was roughly USD 20 billion per year in 2019. A doubling of efforts would bring it near the USD 40-billion mark.
The draft deal document also expresses grave concern that the goal of developed countries to jointly mobilize USD 100 billion per year by 2020 has not yet been met and urges them to meet the target and “address the shortfall to USD 100 billion since 2020”.

It also notes that global climate finance flows are small relative to the overall needs of developing countries.

Global climate finance in 2019-2020 was estimated to be USD 803 billion. This amount is 31 32 per cent of the annual investment needed for the global temperature rise to follow a well below two degree Celsius or a 1.5 degree-Celsius pathway.

“This level of climate finance is also below what one would expect in the light of the investment opportunities identified and the cost of failure to meet climate stabilization targets,” it said.

The draft cover text commends the parties that submitted updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs). India submitted its updated NDCs to the UNFCCC in August.

The formal draft also urges parties to communicate new or updated long-term low-emission development strategies aimed at enhancing contribution to global net zero emissions by or around mid-century, in line with the best available science and aligned with their NDCs taking into account different national circumstances.

...
Tags: climate change agreement


Latest From World

The informal draft, described as a “non-paper” by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, expressed “deep regret” that developed countries, which have the most capabilities financially and technologically to lead in reducing their emissions, continue to fall short in doing so. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

COP27 informal draft omits India's proposal of phasing down all fossil fuels

In most developing countries across the world, agriculture is practised by small and marginal farmers who till hard, toil hard and brave the vagaries of extreme weather and climate variability as well as the additional stress of climate change. — DC File Image

India concerned on rich nations' efforts to extend scope of mitigation to agriculture

Although Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine did not target food exports, many shipping and insurance companies were reluctant to deal with Moscow, either refusing to do so or greatly increasing the price. — Representational Image/DC

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

Chapman said the shooting occurred in a popular vocational law enforcement class that's taught by deputy sheriffs from the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, WTWO-TV reported. — Representational Image/DC

Indiana deputy's gun discharges, shoots student in classroom



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Fearing mob beating, thief calls cops for help in getting out of shop he burgled

Sensing that he could be beaten by the mob if he comes out of the shop on his own, the thief called the police for help. (Representational Image)

UN body expresses concern over slavery in China and forced marriages among Indians

United Nations Headquarters in New York (AFP file image)

Fire kills 9 Indians in Maldives capital

People evacuated from a fire gutted building in the Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022, await relocation after a major fire swept through cramped living quarters of foreign workers. (Mohamed SHAABIN / AFP)

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt

In recent years, Erdogan (in picture) has led a broad crackdown on the militants as well as on Kurdish lawmakers and activists. Amid skyrocketing inflation and other economic troubles, Erdogan's anti-terrorism campaign is a key rallying point for him ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year. — PTI

Ukrainian forces claim gains on southern front

The deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, also tweeted a photo of a Ukrainian flag being raised in the village of Vysokopillia. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->