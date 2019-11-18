World Asia 18 Nov 2019 Gotabaya Rajapaksa t ...
World, Asia

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to take oath as Sri Lankan President on Monday

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 11:02 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Rajapaksa, 70, defeated Sajith Premadasa, 52, by more than 13 lakh votes, the election commission announced on Sunday.
Sri Lanka's controversial wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will take oath as the seventh executive president of Sri Lanka on Monday at the Ruwanweli Seya precincts in the ancient north central town of Anuradhapura. (Photo: File)
 Sri Lanka's controversial wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will take oath as the seventh executive president of Sri Lanka on Monday at the Ruwanweli Seya precincts in the ancient north central town of Anuradhapura. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's controversial wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will take oath as the seventh executive president of Sri Lanka on Monday at the Ruwanweli Seya precincts in the ancient north central town of Anuradhapura.

The newly elected president will worship at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, a sacred fig tree in the Mahamewna Gardens and Ruwanweli Seya, a stupa and a hemispherical structure containing relics and considered sacred to many Buddhists all over the world, in the town, the Sri Lanka Mirror reported.

 

Rajapaksa, 70, defeated Sajith Premadasa, 52, by more than 13 lakh votes, the election commission announced on Sunday. He will succeed President Maithripala Sirisena for a five-year term. He is also expected to address the nation after taking the oath, the Daily News reported. His elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was the country's president from 2005 to 2015, former Minister Basil Rajapaska and a large number of dignitaries, including parliamentarians, will participate in the oath-taking ceremony, the report said.

Rajapaksa secured 52.25 per cent votes (6,924,255), while Premadasa bagged 41.99 per cent (5,564,239) of the total votes polled. Other candidates got 5.76 per cent votes. The overall voter turnout at the election was around 83.73 per cent, Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said.

Following his win, Rajapaksa said he would serve the country's citizens including those who voted against him “irrespective of their ethnicity,” The Times Online reported. “I will fulfil the trust that you placed in me,” he said, thanking all those who had voted for him during the election. Rajapaksa pledged that he would implement his manifesto during his term in office. He also urged his supporters to "rejoice peacefully".

"As we usher in a new journey for Sri Lanka, we must remember that all Sri Lankans are part of this journey. Let us rejoice peacefully, with dignity and discipline in the same manner in which we campaigned," the retired Lieutenant Colonel said in a tweet.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sri lanka, president, oath taking, gotabaya rajapaksa
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Latest From World

Pushing back against accusations from the president that the process has been stacked against him, Pelosi said Trump is welcome to appear or answer questions in writing, if he chooses. (Photo: File | AP)

'Speak under oath': Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry

The head of Russian Helicopters said on Sunday that India was delaying the signing of a firm agreement for purchasing 200 helicopters despite providing all information. (Photo: File)

Don't understand: Russia miffed with India over delay in helicopter deal

After a 13-day sit-in on Islamabad's main highway, Rehman had ordered the protesters to disperse across the country on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Azadi March: JUI-F protesters block highways across Pak for fourth consecutive day

After shooting the family, the father turned his handgun on himself. (Photo: Representation)

San Diego: Man kills wife, three young sons before shooting himself



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Azadi March: JUI-F protesters block highways across Pak for fourth consecutive day

After a 13-day sit-in on Islamabad's main highway, Rehman had ordered the protesters to disperse across the country on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London on Tuesday

Nawaz was rushed to the hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail last month after his personal physician Dr Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. (Photo: File)

Leaked China documents reveal 'no mercy' in Xinjiang: NYT

Human rights groups and outside experts say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been rounded up in a network of internment camps across the far-western region. (Photo: AFP)

China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began

China on Saturday deployed its troops in Hong Kong for the first time since the unprecedented pro-democracy protests began in the former British colony more than five months ago over a proposed extradition law, with soldiers in plain clothes clearing the roadblocks. (Photo: AFP)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa claims victory in Sri Lanka presidential election

Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa took an early lead Sunday in a fiercely fought presidential election conducted under high security seven months after deadly Islamist attacks. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham