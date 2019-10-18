Narrow escape for Pak from 'blacklist', FATF grants four-month ultimatum

The FATF will take action including urging members to advise their financial institutions to give special attention to business relations/transactions with Pakistan. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/ Islamabad: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday strongly urged Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020.

'Otherwise should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by next Plenary, the FATF will take action including urging members to advise their financial institutions to give special attention to business relations/transactions with Pakistan,' the global terror watchdog said.

