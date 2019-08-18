World Asia 18 Aug 2019 Chinese, North Korea ...
Chinese, North Korean defence officials meet in Beijing

Published Aug 18, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Kim Jong Un supervised another test-firing of an unspecified new weapon, seen as an attempt to pressure Washington and Seoul.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing: Top military leaders from North Korea and China have recommitted themselves to strengthened exchanges between their armed forces during a meeting in Beijing. 

The meeting on Saturday came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test-firing of an unspecified new weapon, seen as an attempt to pressure Washington and Seoul over nuclear negotiations and joint military exercises.

 

The official Xinhua News agency says Zhang Youxia, the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, met Kim Su Kil, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army.

Zhang said China's military wanted closer communication to "promote cooperation and mutual support, so as to contribute to the consolidation and development of bilateral relations and regional peace and stability."

China is North Korea's most important ally.

