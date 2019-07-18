Cricket World Cup 2019

24 killed, 35 injured in Japan animation studio fire

Police said that a 41-year-old man poured what appeared to be petrol around the studio and set it on fire.
Eyewitnesses reported saying it sounded like a blast, after which plumes of smoke was seen billowing out from the building. (Photo: AFP)
Kyoto: 24 people died and 35 people have been injured in the fire, 10 of whom were in serious condition. Local media said around 70 people were believed to have been in the building when the fire started.

Police said that a 41-year-old man poured what appeared to be petrol around the studio and set it on fire. The suspect has been taken into custody.

 

According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, eyewitnesses reported the fire at the animation studio at around 10:30 am (local time), saying they heard what it sounded like a blast, after which plumes of smoke was seen billowing out from the building.

About 48 fire engines have been dispatched to the site and operations are underway to douse the blaze and search for people believed to be trapped inside the animation studio.

 A fire department official told AFP that at least 11 more people had been found "in cardio-respiratory arrest," a term used in Japan to signify a victim's death before it is officially certified.

Based in southern Kyoto prefecture's Uji city, Kyoto Animation was founded in 1981 and produces animations and publishes anime novels, comics, and books, its website said.

