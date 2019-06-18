Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 18 Jun 2019 Don't open  ...
World, Asia

Don't open 'pandora's box' in Middle East: China warns US on rising tension with Iran

AFP
Published Jun 18, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Foreign minister Wang Yi urged Tehran to not abandon the nuclear agreement 'so easily'.
'The United States should change its practice of extreme pressure,' Wang said. (Photo: File)
 'The United States should change its practice of extreme pressure,' Wang said. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China on Tuesday warned against opening a "Pandora's box" in the Middle East after the United States announced the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the region amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Foreign minister Wang Yi also urged Tehran to not abandon the nuclear agreement "so easily" after Iran said it would exceed its uranium stockpile limit if world powers fail to fulfil their commitments under the agreement in 10 days.

 

The United States ratcheted up pressure on Iran Monday, announcing the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East and producing new photographs it said showed Tehran was behind an attack on a tanker ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.

"We call on all parties to remain rational and restrained, not to take any actions to provoke the escalation of tension in the region, and not to open a Pandora's box," Wang told reporters in Beijing during a joint press conference with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

"In particular, the United States should change its practice of extreme pressure," Wang said.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated ever since the US quit the nuclear deal and with Washington blacklisting Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

Wang urged Iran to "make prudent decisions" and not "so easily abandon" the deal that aims to keep Teheran's nuclear ambitions in check.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on May 8 that Iran would stop observing restrictions on its stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water agreed under the deal, a move he said was in retaliation for the unilateral US withdrawal.

Iran has threatened to go even further in scaling down nuclear commitments by July 8 unless remaining partners to the deal - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - help it circumvent US sanctions and especially enable it to sell its oil.

"China's determination to safeguard the comprehensive agreement has not changed," Wang said.

"We are willing to work with all parties to continue to make efforts for the full and effective implementation of the agreement."

...
Tags: china-us relation, us- iran tension
Location: China, Hebei


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Ibrahim replied to the minister's remarks in a television programme and accused him of using state vehicles for personal purposes during his tenure as information minister. (Photo: Facebook)

Pak journalist files complaint against minister for slapping him

Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted since attacks on two oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf on Thursday, which Washington has blamed on Tehran. (Photo: File)

'Iran will not wage war against any nation,' says Hassan Rouhani

It must be noted here that although Hong Kong is an autonomous territory, there is close cooperation between its police and their mainland counterparts, who have among the most advanced and intrusive surveillance systems. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong protests marked by demonstrators' coordinated efforts to outwit govt

The four Italian climbers involved are expedition leader Tarcisio Bellò, Luca Morellato, David Bergamin and Tino Toldo. (Representational Image)

Avalanche in Ishkoman Valley leaves Pakistani climber dead, 2 injured



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

ania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also targeted by many people on social media who shared pictures and claimed that the couple was partying a day before the much-awaited IND-PAK clash. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan. (Video Courstesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

The big tree, known as peepal in Hindi, is considered sacred by many in India and cutting one down is considered inauspicious. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazing! A real Iron Man suit exists and it can fly

Adam Savage is currently working on a return to TV. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shahid Kapoor has hilarious reaction to kissing Kangana Ranaut in 'Rangoon'

Shahid Kapoor on kissing Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon.
 

'Called me Indian spy': Pakistan minister defends attack on journalist

'That incident shouldn't have happened but it did, unfortunately,' Chaudry told Neo News. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Hong Kong protests marked by demonstrators' coordinated efforts to outwit govt

It must be noted here that although Hong Kong is an autonomous territory, there is close cooperation between its police and their mainland counterparts, who have among the most advanced and intrusive surveillance systems. (Photo: AP)

At least 12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes strike China

The ministry has sent a work team to the affected areas to provide guidance in rescue and disaster relief. (Representational Image)

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia

There were no immediate reports of casualties and damage. (Photo: PTI/ File)

Everything you need to know about the on-going Hong Kong protests

Various protests have been launched in Hong Kong by the general public and legal communities. (Photo: AP)

12 killed, dozens injured in 'Indonesia traffic accident'

Traffic accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted. (Photo: Representional)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham