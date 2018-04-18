search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Under Belt and Road Initiative, China proposes to reach India via Nepal

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
China's proposal came after visiting Nepalese Foreign Minister, who held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
'Let me say China and Nepal have agreed on a long-term vision of a multi-dimensional cross Himalaya connectivity network,' Wang told a joint press briefing along with Gyawali after their talks. (Photo: File)
 'Let me say China and Nepal have agreed on a long-term vision of a multi-dimensional cross Himalaya connectivity network,' Wang told a joint press briefing along with Gyawali after their talks. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China on Wednesday proposed an India-Nepal-China economic corridor with multi-dimensional connectivity through the Himalayas as it seeks to expand its influence over the new Nepalese government headed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, widely regarded as pro-Beijing.

China's proposal came after visiting Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, who held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

 

"Let me say China and Nepal have agreed on a long-term vision of a multi-dimensional cross Himalaya connectivity network," Wang told a joint press briefing along with Gyawali after their talks.

Gyawali is on his maiden visit to Beijing after the KP Sharma Oli-led government came to power in the recently held elections.

Wang said China and Nepal have already signed an agreement on the China's multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in which connectivity cooperation is a part.

It included a long-term vision such as connectivity network and covering the links between the two countries though ports, railways, highways, aviation, power and communications.

"We believe that such a well-developed connectivity network can also create conditions for an economic corridor connecting China, Nepal and India," Wang said.

"We hope that such cooperation will contribute to development and prosperity for all the three countries," he said.

Reacting to a question whether Gyawali's visit to China was aimed at counterbalancing the recent visit by Prime Minister Oli to India, his first visit abroad after taking over as Prime Minister, Wang sought to make out a case for trilateral cooperation between India, China and Nepal.

He said Beijing and New Delhi should facilitate such a cooperation.

"China, Nepal and India are natural friends and partners. We are neighbours connected by rivers and mountains. This is a fact that cannot be changed by whatever changes taking place in the world and inside the three countries," Wang said.

"Support for Nepal's development should be a common understanding between China and India. As two major emerging economies, China and India shall deliver the benefits to their neighbour Nepal included in their own development," he said.

"Nepal on its part should leverage its geographical advantage and connect China and India for greater development. Nepal stands as a natural beneficiary from cooperation from China and India. I think this is a logical desire that should be supported by China and India," he said.

The pro-active initiatives by China came as Nepalese Prime Minister Oli, who is widely regarded as pro-China, during his last tenure as Prime Minister signed a transit treaty with Beijing in 2016 ending the decades-long dependence on India for commodity and energy supplies for his land locked country.

He also sought railway connectivity between the two countries through Tibet which China is currently building.

Tags: india-nepal-china economic corridor, kp sharma oli, wang yi, belt and road initiative
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 8 unveiled in new Orchid Gray colour variant

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note 8 comes at a price of Rs 67,900.
 

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Sat on ground by choice: CWG medallist Manu Bhaker dismisses felicitation controversy

The ceremony was conducted to honour medal winners at the CWG 2018 from Haryana. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Sushma Swaraj's visit will improve political trust with India, says China

Swaraj will arrive in Beijing on April 21 for a four-day visit and hold talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on April 22. (Photo: File)

6,000 police officers look for 'model' thief who escaped from Japan prison

Hirao gave guards the slip on April 8, vanishing from the facility, an 'open institution' where inmates can walk around freely. (Photo: File | Representational)

Japan to trial 'world's first urine test' to detect cancer

'If this method is put to practical use, it will be a lot easier for people to get a cancer test, as there will be no need to go to a medical organisation for a blood test,' Hitachi spokesman Chiharu Odaira said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

China cuts smog but health of millions already affected, suggests study

China cut concentrations of hazardous particles known as PM2.5 by 6.5 per cent in 338 cities in 2017. (Photo: Flickr)

Model claiming to know 'a lot' on Trump, Russia due in Thai court

Anastasia Vashukevich, who was due to appear in a Thai court faces a lawsuit over footage she filmed purporting to show Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko (in pic) enjoying lavish hospitality on a yacht owned by a billionaire. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham