search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma’s men, meanwhile, will be eager to prove a point, as they eye triumph without the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: AP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy final, Ind vs Ban: India wins toss, opts to field
 
World, Africa

Mauritius prez denies accusations of financial impropriety, yet steps down

REUTERS
Published Mar 18, 2018, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 6:14 pm IST
The president's lawyer Yousuf Mohamed told local Radio Plus that she had decided to resign ‘to prevent a constitutional crisis.’
The president of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, resigned from the ceremonial position on Saturday, her lawyer said, amid accusations of financial impropriety that triggered a dispute between her and the prime minister. (Photo: AP)
  The president of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, resigned from the ceremonial position on Saturday, her lawyer said, amid accusations of financial impropriety that triggered a dispute between her and the prime minister. (Photo: AP)

Port Louis: The president of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, resigned from the ceremonial position on Saturday, her lawyer said, amid accusations of financial impropriety that triggered a dispute between her and the prime minister.

The president's lawyer Yousuf Mohamed told local Radio Plus that she had decided to resign "to prevent a constitutional crisis".

 

"She doesn't want the country ... to suffer. In the country's best interests she has decided to leave," the lawyer said.

On Wednesday the president - who denies wrongdoing - rejected calls to resign, saying she was ready to provide evidence in court to debunk the accusations, prompting a rebuke from the prime minister.

Gurib-Fakim's resignation letter had been sent to the speaker of parliament and she will leave office on March 23, Mohamed added.

The president has been facing growing pressure, including from Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, after a local paper, L'Express, said she had used a credit card issued by an international non-governmental organization to buy clothes and jewellery in Italy and Dubai.

The Indian Ocean archipelago markets itself as a bridge between Africa and Asia. Its economy relies on sugar, textiles and tourism but it is trying to develop new sectors like offshore banking, business outsourcing and luxury real estate.

Tags: ameenah gurib-fakim, pravind jugnauth, financial impropriety, tourism
Location: Mauritius, Port-Louis, Port-Louis




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Radhika Apte slapped a famous South actor on the first day of her film shoot

Radhika Apte is currently working on a film with Dev Patel.
 

What the duck! Giant yellow duck goes missing off Australia

The duck, owned by Cockburn Masters Swimming Club, was last seen at Perth’s Coogee Beach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Cabbie drives on highway with wife sitting in trunk holding a table

The police fined the taxi driver and cut two points on his license (Photo: YouTube)
 

Gudi Padwa 2018: Significance, traditions and celebrations for Maharashtrians

Maharashtrian artists during a programme to celebrate Marathi new year festival Gudi Padwa in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)
 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loved ones

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Zimbabwe military denies coup in TV address, says Prez Mugabe safe

Zimbabwe Army General Constantino Chiwenga Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces addresses a media conference held at the Zimbabwean Army Headquarters on November 13, 2017 in Harare. (Photo: AFP)

South Africa: Scandal-tainted prez Zuma 'agrees' to step down but no date specified

'The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country,' he said. (Photo: File)

Zuma’s rich Indian friend Atul Gupta’s home raided over ties with prez

Police Zuma and the Guptas - a family of wealthy Indian-born businessmen - deny any wrongdoing. (Photo: AP)

At least 13 killed, 9 missing in Kenya boat accident

The accident occurred in Lake Tanganyika, world’s second largest freshwater lake. (Photo: AFP)

South African prez quits after party forces him out over graft scandals

Zuma railed against the African National Congress (ANC) for 'recalling' him from office and threatening to oust him via a parliament no-confidence vote due on Thursday. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham