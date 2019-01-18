search on deccanchronicle.com
Indian-origin man charged for murder of ‘girlfriend’ in Singapore apartment

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
M Krishnan allegedly killed Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman (40) in apartment in northern housing estate of Woodlands on Wednesday.
Though Krishnan fled the scene by then, the police managed to apprehend him hours later as his identity was 'quickly established'. (Representational Image)
Singapore: A 34-year-old Indian-origin man was on Friday charged with the murder of a woman, who was found dead in a rented apartment in Singapore, according to a media report.

Singaporean M Krishnan allegedly killed 40-year-old Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman in the apartment in northern housing estate of Woodlands late Wednesday night, revealed a court document.

 

Police said that the two knew each other and were understood to be in a relationship. Both had frequent quarrels, Today, an online portal, reported.

When the police arrived at the murder scene shortly after receiving a call at 1:34 am on Thursday, Mallika was lying motionless inside a room. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, the report said.

Though Krishnan fled the scene by then, the police managed to apprehend him hours later as his identity was “quickly established”.

Krishnan, who faces death penalty if convicted of murder, was not represented by a lawyer on Friday. Bail was granted and he was remanded at the Central Police Division.

The next hearing for Krishnan's case has been set on January 25.

